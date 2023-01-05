High school roundup: Lebanon defeats Crescent Valley in wrestling dual

Seth Wynn (132 pounds), John Cartwright (138), Josiah Wynn (160) and Clayton Eilers (170) all recorded pins Wednesday in Lebanon’s 39-37 Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual meet win at Crescent Valley.

Jackson Williams (182) also got a win for Lebanon in the CV dual, which was part of a five-team conference event.

On the night, the Warriors also got wins against Central (72-11), Woodburn (66-15) and West Albany (42-33).

Cartwright pinned all four of his opponents, Seth Wynn had three pins and another win, Isaac Jordan (220) three pins, Josiah Wynn two pins and another win and Clayton Eilers two pins.

Crescent Valley was 3-1 with wins against Central (66-12), Woodburn (62-18) and West Albany (47-36).

Ben Hartman (285) had four pins for the Raiders. Mac Espinosa (138), Daschle Lamer (195) and Jayden Cobb (220) each had three pins, DJ Gillett (145) a pin and three other wins, Everest Sutton (113) two pins and Dareyan Egner (120) a pin and two other wins.

West Albany was 2-2 with wins against Central (66-17) and Woodburn (51-30).

Noah Reese had four pins and Owen Hoyt (106) three pins for West. Blake Linton (126) had two pins and another win and Taylor Gauntlett (132), Henry Samoylich (160), Lorccan Soderstrom-Caldera (182) and Ashton Wusstig (285) two pins each.

Pape, Ybarra lead RedHawks

Tanner Pape (145) and Efren Ybarra (220) each recorded three pins as South Albany went 1-3 in a five-way Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet at Corvallis.

The RedHawks defeated Corvallis (56-18) and lost to Dallas (73-6), McKay (42-33) and Silverton (48-33).

South’s Ivan Melgar (132), Chet Shumaker (138), Robbie Johnston (152/160), Damion Nava (170) each had a pin and another win and Zander Campbell (113) two total wins.

Corvallis was 0-4 with losses to Dallas (69-3), McKay (69-7), Silverton (48-34) and South Albany.

Daunte Kost (120) had two pins and another win for the Spartans, Gavin Hale (152) a pin and two other wins and Muzamil Zaman (126) a pin and another win.

Boys basketball scores: Creswell 47, Harrisburg 37; East Linn Christian 54, Lowell 31; Central Linn 77, Oakridge 46

Girls basketball scores: Creswell 49, Harrisburg 44; Lowell 38, East Linn Christian 26; Central Linn 40, Oakridge 20

