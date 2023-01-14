High school roundup: Harrisburg wrestlers win 3A title at Oregon Classic

Luke Cheek pinned all three of his opponents Saturday to lead Harrisburg to the 3A championship bracket at the Oregon Classic wrestling tournament in Redmond.

The Eagles defeated North Valley (68-6), Yamhill-Carlton (66-9) and Burns (42-32). Harrisburg won just one of eight contested matches in the championship dual but was also awarded six wins by forfeit.

PJ Machacek (122), Curtis Talmadge (128), Isaac Talmadge (134), Cooper Clark (222) and Hunter Langham (287) each had two pins, Nephi Heakin (147) and Devin Martin (172) a pin and another win and John Henderson (108) two wins for the Eagles.

Sweet Home went 2-1 in duals Saturday to finish third in the 4A championship bracket. The Huskies defeated Estacada (72-12), lost to Crook County (40-33) and beat Tillamook (49-21).

Sweet Home’s Jacob Sieminski (134) and Ethan Spencer (184/197) pinned all three opponents and Kyle Sieminski (122/128) added two pins and another win.

Jayce Miller (122/128), Daniel Goodwin (147), Trenton Smith (154), Kaden Zajic (172) all had two pins and Tytus Hardee (115) and David Steagall (197) each a pin and another win.

Philomath won the 4A third-place bracket with wins against North Marion (66-16) and Henley (60-24).

River Sandstrom (108), Porter Compton (128), Riley Barrett (134), Chase Ringwald (140), Ty Olsen (147), Gradin Fairbanks (154), Jared Gerding (184), Brady Russell (197) all pinned both their opponents and David Griffith (172) had a pin and another win.

Scio was 0-3 in the 3A championship bracket with losses to Banks (54-30), Warrenton (48-36) and North Valley (60-23). Ryder Acuff (128), Connor McCarty (140) and Levi Forson (162) had two pins each for the Loggers.

Central Linn was third in the 2A/1A third-place bracket after a 54-30 loss to Grant Union and a 48-18 win against Crane 48-18.

Aaron Rico (134), Wyatt Tigner (147), Jacob Beauchamp (162) and Malachi Hansen (197) all had two pins for the Cobras.

Monroe was third in the 2A/2A fourth-place bracket with a loss to Toledo (40-18) and a win against North Lake (30-24). Tanner Dilworth (122) and Tobin Payne (184) each had a pin for the Dragons.

Girls wrestling

Sweet Home went 2-1 to place third in the championship bracket at the Oregon Classic in Redmond. The Huskies defeated Grant Union (42-18), lost to La Grande (36-24) and beat McKay (39-15) for third.

Bailey Chafin had (132) three pins, Alyssa Peterson (172) two pins and another win and Kendra Jamison (107), Zoey Erevia (127), Lydia Wright (137), Kaylene Zajic (147) all two pins for Sweet Home.

Harrisburg went 1-2 and was third in the consolation round-robin with a win against Century (24-12) and losses to McNary (42-18) and Cleveland (27-24).

Gracie Williams (107) had three pins and Lucy Hill (112) and Nahaya Thomas (172) two pins apiece for the Eagles.

Warriors eighth

Ellie Morton (105) and Emmalyne Robinson (145) were both second and Sadie Francis (120) fourth to lead Philomath to eighth out of 18 teams at the Nick Lutz Girls Tournament at Siuslaw in Florence.

Boys basketball scores: East Linn Christian 40, Bandon 34; Monroe 50, Waldport 29; Central Linn 61, Reedsport 26

Girls basketball scores: Bandon 54, East Linn Christian 41; Monroe/Alsea 48, Waldport 31; Central Linn 33, Reedsport 11

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.