High school roundup: Gamache, Monroe volleyball sweep Lowell

  • Updated
Bella Gamache had 18 kills Monday to lead Monroe volleyball to a three-set win at Lowell in a Valley Coast Conference match.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-13, 25-17.

Sarah Thompson added 16 digs and Josie Essner nine kills.

The Dragons have yet to lose a set in league play. Monroe (16-4, 10-0) plays Wednesday at second-place Oakridge.

Other volleyball scores: Crescent Valley 3, Central 0; Philomath 3, Stayton 0

Boys soccer score: Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 1, Elmira 1

Girls soccer scores: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 8, Siuslaw 0; Central Linn 3, Elmira 1

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

