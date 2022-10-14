High school roundup: Gamache, Dragons sweep Eagles

Bella Gamache had 23 kills and six aces Thursday as Monroe swept visiting East Linn Christian in a Valley Coast Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-14, 25-11.

Emily Hull added 10 kills and eight digs, Lainie Bateman 19 assists and Sarah Thompson 11 assists and three aces. East Linn Christian’s statistics were not reported.

Both teams complete league play Saturday. Monroe (20-4, 14-0) hosts Reedsport and Waldport and East Linn (7-13, 5-9) plays Oakland and host Illinois Valley in Cave Junction.

Santiam Christian 3, Jefferson 0

Elise Linderman had 10 kills and Joya Euhus nine kills and three aces as the visiting Eagles swept the Lions in a PacWest Conference match.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-16, 26-24.

Ashlynn Davis had 27 assists and five aces and Maddie fields nine kills for Santiam Christian. Jefferson’s statistics were not reported.

Monday, SC (18-3, 10-0) goes to Amity and Jefferson (2-14, 0-10) plays at Dayton.

Other volleyball scores: Corvallis 3, McKay 0; Crescent Valley 3, South Albany 1; Silverton 3, West Albany 0; Sweet Home 3, Newport 0; Philomath 3, North Marion 0; Scio 3, Amity 0

Boys soccer

Ian Lloyd scored twice and Jonathon Fiscal had one goal and one assist Thursday in West Albany’s 3-1 win at Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

Fiscal and Lloyd scored in the first half, and Lloyd’s second goal came off a Julian Romero assist.

The Bulldogs (7-2-1, 3-1) host South Albany on Tuesday.

Other boys soccer scores: Philomath 4, Newport 0; Cascade 7, Sweet Home 0; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 2, Sisters 1

Cross-country

The Philomath girls took the team title at Clash of the Cascades at Black Butte Ranch.

Ingrid Hellesto (ninth, 22:06) and Lucy King (10th, 22:20) led the Warriors on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile course).

Warwick Bushnell was 37th (20:25) as Philomath’s lone competitor in the boys race.

Loggers, Lions in Salem

Scio’s Athena Lau was third (23:27) in the girls race to lead area runners at the Chemawa Invitational in Salem.

Jefferson’s Gretchen Orton took eighth (26:35). Both teams were incomplete.

In the boys race, Jefferson’s Osbaldo Vasquez-Martinez was fifth (20:14) and Scio’s Levi Forson 10th (20:21) to lead their respective teams, which were incomplete.

Girls soccer scores: Philomath 6, Newport 0; Cascade 6, Sweet Home 1; Sisters 3, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 0; Central Linn 6, La Pine 0

Football score: Perrydale 68, Alsea 20

