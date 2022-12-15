High school roundup: Freshmen lead RedHawks to 3-1 start in girls basketball

Freshmen led the way for South Albany on Thursday night as Taylor Donaldson had 20 points and seven rebounds and Kaylee Cordle added nine points as the RedHawks defeated visiting Cascade 46-35 in a nonleague girls basketball game.

South (3-1) plays Westview on Saturday in the Nike Interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego.

Lebanon 67, Sandy 28

Leading by 12 at halftime, the Warriors outscored the visiting Pioneers 32-3 in the third quarter of the nonconference game.

Haley Hargis had 19 points and 11 Lebanon players scored in all. Hallie Jo Miller and Kelsey Guzon combined for 12 steals.

The Warriors (4-0) next play in a Florida holiday tournament and return to Mid-Willamette play Jan. 2 at Silverton.

Other girls basketball scores: Gervais 73, Scio 21; Santiam Christian 71, Westside Christian 53; Harrisburg 44, Taft 36; Jefferson 39, Portland Adventist 13; Regis 41, East Linn Christian 30

Wrestling

Darius Freeman (145 pounds) and Austin Loveal (195) got pins and Seth Wynn (138) a decision in Lebanon’s 47-15 dual meet loss to Vista del Lago in Folsom, California.

Boys basketball scores: Philomath 50, Redmond 42; Scio 60, Gervais 53; Westside Christian 57, Santiam Christian 50; Harrisburg 62, Taft 34; Portland Adventist 48, Jefferson 38; Regis 50, East Linn Christian 46; Alsea 66, Crow 30

