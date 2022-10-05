High school roundup: Fiscal, Bulldogs top Warriors in boys soccer

Jonathon Fiscal scored three times Tuesday to help West Albany to a 5-1 Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer home win against Lebanon.

Jack Date and Henry Catlin each had a goal and Ian Lloyd and Yahir Tenorio one assist apiece for the Bulldogs.

Lebanon’s statistics were not reported.

“It was a sloppy game at times but we had some really good passages of play where we created chances,” West coach Kevin Branigan said. “Jonny did a great job of finishing. The midfield was quality as well.

Thursday, West (5-2-1, 1-1) is at Central and Lebanon (2-6-1, 1-2) hosts Corvallis.

More boys soccer scores: McKay 1, South Albany 0; Woodburn 5, Corvallis 1; Philomath 8, Sweet Home 0

Volleyball

Brooklyn Willard had 16 assists, 11 digs and nine kills to lead South Albany to a sweep over visiting Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-21.

Sami Scott added 12 digs and 11 kills and Taylor Donaldson 11 digs, six assists and five kills for the RedHawks.

Lebanon’s statistics were not reported.

South (8-4, 6-3) plays Wednesday at Dallas, while Lebanon (1-10, 1-8) competes in the Sherwood tournament Saturday.

Crescent Valley 3, Corvallis 0

Sonja Minarsich had six kills and Orianna Campbell four kills in the Spartans’ Mid-Willamette road loss.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.

Alexa Schnell added 12 assists, Wren Mason 11 digs and Ella Smith three kills for Corvallis. Crescent Valley’s statistics weren’t reported.

Both teams play again Thursday. Corvallis (7-7, 4-4) is at West Albany and CV (13-2, 8-0) hosts Central.

Santiam Christian 3, Taft 0

Joya Euhus had nine kills and Elise Linderman six kills and four aces as the Eagles stayed undefeated in PacWest Conference play with the road win in Lincoln City.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-12, 25-7.

Maddie Fields recorded five kills and seven aces and Ashlynn Davis 10 assists for the Eagles.

SC (13-3, 7-0) hosts Cascade Christian and Salem Academy in nonleague matches Saturday.

Other volleyball scores: West Albany 3, McKay 0; Sweet Home 3, North Marion 0; Scio 3, Dayton 1; Sheridan 3, Jefferson 0; Siuslaw 3, Harrisburg 1; Oakridge 3, East Linn Christian 0; Triangle Lake 3, Alsea 1

Girls soccer scores: West Albany 6, Lebanon 1; Woodburn 2, Corvallis 1; McKay 8, South Albany 2; Philomath 8, Sweet Home 0

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.