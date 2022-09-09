High school roundup: Fields, Santiam Christian volleyball sweep Taft

Maddie Fields had 15 kills Thursday to lead Santiam Christian to a three-set home sweep of Taft in a PacWest Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-7, 25-8, 25-9.

Elise Linderman added 10 kills, Joya Euhus six kills and

Ashlynn Davis 33 assists.

The Eagles (2-1, 2-0) play Saturday in the Cascade tournament in Turner.

South Albany 3, Central 1

Samantha Scott had 10 kills and 10 digs in the RedHawks’ Mid-Willamette Conference road win.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-11.

Brooklyn Willard added 12 assists and five kills and Klaire Bitter 15 assists.

South (1-1, 1-1) hosts McKay on Tuesday.

West Albany 3, Woodburn 1

Tessa Zimmermann led the Bulldogs with eight kills, seven digs, seven aces and two blocks in the Mid-Willamette road victory.

Set scores were 25-7, 25-11, 22-25, 25-7.

Mylee Blake had 10 kills, four digs and one ace, Kendyl Arnett 11 digs, seven kills and a block and Avery Hughes 27 assists, eight aces and four digs.

West (2-0, 2-0) plays in Saturday’s Central Catholic tournament in Portland.

Other volleyball scores: Dallas 3, Corvallis 0; Crescent Valley 3, McKay 0; Sweet Home 3, Madras 0; Sheridan 3, Jefferson 1; Siuslaw 3, Harrisburg 0

Boys soccer scores: Crescent Valley 1, Thurston/Mohawk 0; Blanchet Catholic 4, East Linn Christian 0; Central Linn 7, De La Salle North Catholic 6

Girls soccer scores: South Albany 8, Reynolds 2; West Albany 3, Century 3; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 6, Siuslaw 0; Central Linn 1, Elmira 0

Football score: Scio 50, North Marion 14

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.