High school roundup: Euhus, Eagles sweep Sheridan in PacWest volleyball

Joya Euhus had seven kills and six aces Monday in Santiam Christian’s three-set sweep at Sheridan in a PacWest Conference volleyball match.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-11.
Elise Linderman added 10 kills, Maddie Fields four kills and four aces and Ashlynn Davis 14 assists.
The Eagles (19-3, 11-0) have dropped just one set in league play. They finish regular-season competition Wednesday at home against Dayton.
Other volleyball scores: Central 3, Lebanon 1; Dayton 3, Jefferson 1
Boys soccer scores: East Linn Christian 1, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 0; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 1, Creswell 1; Central Linn 4, Pleasant Hill 3
Girls soccer scores: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 1, Creswell 1; Central Linn 1, Pleasant Hill 1
