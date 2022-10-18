 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school roundup: Euhus, Eagles sweep Sheridan in PacWest volleyball

  • 0
Print

Joya Euhus had seven kills and six aces Monday in Santiam Christian’s three-set sweep at Sheridan in a PacWest Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-11.

Elise Linderman added 10 kills, Maddie Fields four kills and four aces and Ashlynn Davis 14 assists.

The Eagles (19-3, 11-0) have dropped just one set in league play. They finish regular-season competition Wednesday at home against Dayton.

Other volleyball scores: Central 3, Lebanon 1; Dayton 3, Jefferson 1

Boys soccer scores: East Linn Christian 1, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 0; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 1, Creswell 1; Central Linn 4, Pleasant Hill 3

Girls soccer scores: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 1, Creswell 1; Central Linn 1, Pleasant Hill 1

People are also reading…

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News