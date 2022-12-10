High school roundup: Donaldson, RedHawks improve to 2-0 in girls basketball

Taylor Donaldson had 25 points and 10 rebounds Friday to lead South Albany to a 49-37 home win against North Eugene in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Karsen Angel added eight points and Kaylee Cordle seven points and six rebounds for the RedHawks (2-0), who open Mid-Willamette Conference play Tuesday at Crescent Valley.

Other scores: Eagle Point 47, West Albany 34; Sweet Home 41, Hidden Valley 38; Gladstone 56, Philomath 50; Kennedy 40, Scio 37; Jefferson 41, Oakland 28; Harrisburg 40, Blanchet Catholic 34; Santiam Christian 60, Monroe/Alsea 26

Boys basketball

Benjamin Bourne had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Santiam Christian’s 55-46 win against Monroe in the Santiam Christian tournament.

Jacob Yenchik contributed 15 points and two steals and Caden Trimmer 16 points three assists and four steals for the Eagles.

In tournament play Saturday, SC (3-0) takes on Pleasant Hill and Monroe (0-4) plays Sisters.

West Albany 56, Eagle Point 35

Brycen Kachel had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs in the nonconference road win.

Austin Simmons added 14 points and Owen Hopkins 11.

West (1-1) hosts Newberg on Monday.

Other scores: Churchill 66, Crescent Valley 44; Milwaukie 49, Corvallis 45; Hidden Valley 53, Sweet Home 33; Philomath 71, Gladstone 35; Oakland 58, Jefferson 34; Blanchet Catholic 51, Harrisburg 42; Alsea 67, Elgin 20

Swimming

Breeza Rodriguez and Kirsten Sautel each won two individual events and competed on two winning relays to help the Sweet Home girls win a four-team home meet.

Rodriguez was first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 28.13 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:09.29) and Sautel won the 50 freestyle (25.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.0). Rodriguez was on the 200 medley relay (2:03.13) and 200 freestyle relay (2:00.14) and Sautel on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay (4:35.5).

Sweet Home’s Payton Brookfield won the 100 butterfly (1:16.31) and Daisy Lalonde the 100 freestyle (1:06.75). Both were on two winning relays.

The Sweet Home boys had five individual winners and won all three relays in their team victory.

The Huskies’ winners were Shayne Schuster in the 200 freestyle (2:22.5), Blake Arthur in the 50 freestyle (24.50), Garrett Peake in the 500 freestyle (6:54.03), Arman Marble in the 100 backstroke (1:07.4) and RJ Abbott in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.13).

Schuster, Arthur, Marble and Abbott were on two winning relays and Peake one.

Wrestling

Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (120 pounds), Caleb Blackburn (126), Chase Ringwald (138) and Lake Mulberry (220) all won their respective brackets to help the host Warriors to the team title at the Warrior Classic.

Teammates Lukas Hernandez (126), Porter Compton (132), Lucas Bourguois (145), Brady Russell (195) and Jacob Hamlet (285) were all second in the seven-team tournament. Gradin Fairbanks (160), JJ Lewis (170), Jared Gerding (182) and Ben McGovern (195) were third.

For seventh-place Crescent Valley, John Pawlowski (170) was second and Aaron Kietzer (170) and Brody Howland (220) fourth.

Girls wrestling

Ariana Martinez (115 pounds) and Nadia Edmiston (125) won individual titles to lead West Albany to third place in the 20-team Battle for the Capital tournament at McKay High School in Salem

Savannah Lodge (105), Maci Pearson (140) and Hannah Gonzales (170) were all second for the Bulldogs and Aubrey Murphy (155) third.

Jennifer Russell (120) and Georgia Buehler (190) were second for 12th-place Corvallis.

South Albany’s Vanessa Alvarado (135) and Reagan Alvernaz (190) led their team with fifth-place finishes. The RedHawks were 13th.

Lebanon’s Mariah Godinho (125) was fourth. The Warriors were 18th.

Women’s Warrior Classic

Philomath’s Ellie Morton (105) won her bracket to lead the Warriors to fourth in their home tournament.

Emmalyne Robinson (155) was second and Sadie Francis (130) third.