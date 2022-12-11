High school roundup: CV's Daschle Lamer third at Walsh wrestling tournament

Crescent Valley’s Daschle Lamer (165 pounds) took third as the Raiders placed 30th among 118 teams at the prestigious Walsh Ironman wrestling tournament in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Teammates Everett Sutton (113) and DJ Gillett (138) both won two matches.

Loggers second at home tournament

Bryan Parazoo (132) and Connor McCarty (138) won their respective brackets to lead Scio to second place at the 10-team Scio Holiday Tournament.

Teammates Ryder Acuff (126), Kevin Vath (182), Jackson Braa (220) and Wyatt Reed (285) were second and Benson Phun (113) third.

Santiam Christian was third overall, led by champions Sam Schmidgall (126), Kamran Ness (152), Caleb Ness (160) and Jared Mehlschau (195). Conway Montgomery (113) and Leland Beem (170) were third for the Eagles.

In the girls tournament, Scio’s Emily Zamudio won the 110 bracket.

Warriors third in Salem

Champions Seth Wynn (132) and Skyler Halsey (152) led Lebanon to third place at the 15-team Rick Herrin Holiday Classic at McKay High School in Salem.

Lebanon’s Austin Loveal (195) was third.

West Albany was fourth overall behind champions Owen Hoyt (106) and Derrek Sossie (160) and third-place finishers Blake Linton (126) and Noah Reese (182).

David Sang (138) was third for Corvallis, which finished 13th.

Boys basketball scores: Phoenix 53, Sweet Home 43; Philomath 71, Henley 41; Central Linn 60, Coquille 58; Harrisburg 47, Jefferson 35; Pleasant Hill 64, Santiam Christian 56; Sisters 52, Monroe 47; Alsea 51, Wallowa 14

Girls basketball scores: Sweet Home 25, Phoenix 23; Marist Catholic 40, Sweet Home 17; Central Linn 38, Coquille 33; Jefferson 47, Harrisburg 39; Pleasant Hill 42, Santiam Christian 28; Monroe/Alsea 36, Sisters 28

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.