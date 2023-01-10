High school roundup: CV girls stay tied atop conference standings with win at Woodburn

Gabby Bland had 27 points Monday to lead Crescent Valley in a 72-40 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette girls basketball game.
Haley Bland added 10 points and Kelsey Bottaro, Molly Campbell and Nicole Huang eight apiece for the top-ranked Raiders, who stayed tied atop the conference standings with No. 10 Corvallis, No. 3 Silverton and West Albany.
CV (8-3, 4-0) hosts Lebanon on Thursday.
Other girls basketball scores: Corvallis 67, Lebanon 45; West Albany 47, Central 39; Silverton 44, South Albany 40
Boys basketball
Brysen Kachel scored 21 points and Owen Hopkins 16 in West Albany’s 55-53 Mid-Willamette win at co-No. 8 Central
Kachel had 14 in the second quarter the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 22-16 to lead by eight at halftime. Hopkins scored 11 in the second half.
West (6-5, 3-1) hosts Silverton on Thursday.
Other boys basketball scores: Woodburn 53, Crescent Valley 48; Corvallis 58, Lebanon 53; Silverton 57, South Albany 52
