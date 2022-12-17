High school roundup: CV girls drop first game in battle of top basketball teams

Gabby Bland had 25 points in Crescent Valley’s 58-49 home loss to South Medford in a game matching two highly ranked girls basketball teams.

In the most recent coaches polls, CV is the top-ranked 5A team and South Medford fourth in 6A.

Haley Bland added 11 points and Nicole Huang five for CV (4-1), which plays Bishop Alemany of California on Wednesday in the first of three games at the West Coast Jamboree in San Francisco.

Other girls basketball scores: South Albany 35, Westview 34; West Albany 50, Aloha 25; Astoria 51, Philomath 43; Harrisburg 54, Rainier 30; Central Linn 39, Weston-McEwen 25

Boys basketball scores: Philomath 47, Cascade Christian 43; Santiam Christian 69, Western Christian 62; Days Creek 38, Jefferson 32; Harrisburg 46, Rainier 45; Central Linn 72, Weston-McEwen 58

Wrestling

Trenton Smith (152/160) went 5-0 with five pins to lead Sweet Home to a 4-1 record at the Thurston tournament in Springfield.

The Huskies defeated Springfield (72-12), McNary (70-6), Culver (72-9) and Bend (64-15) and lost to Mountain View (38-35).

Tytus Hardee (113) had four pins and another win; Kyle Sieminski (120/126) three pins and another win Jacob Sieminski (138/145), Kaden Zajic (170), David Steagall (195) and Dylan Sharp (220/285) three pins each; Jayce Miller (120/126) two pins and two other wins; and Dillan Davis (106) two pins and another win.

Philomath’s Barrett first

Riley Barrett’s title at 126 pounds led Philomath to eighth place in the 37-team Grants Pass Winter Kickoff tournament.

Teammates Benjamin Hernandez (120) and Chase Ringwald (132) were runners-up while Gradin Fairbanks (152) was third.

Two area titles at Liberty

Harrisburg’s Brody Buzzard won the 152 championship to lead the Eagles to seventh among 23 teams at the Liberty Invitational in Hillsboro.

Teammates Luke Cheek (120) and Curtis Talmadge (132) were both second and Hunter Langham (285) third.

West Albany was ninth, led by Derrek Sossie’s title at 160. Owen Hoyt (106) was second and Gage Pearson (160) and Noah Reese (170) both fourth for the Bulldogs.

Lebanon goes 2-1

Darius Freeman (145) and Clayton Eilers (170) pinned two opponents Saturday to help Lebanon finish 2-1 in duals in California.

Skyler Halsey (160) had a pin and another win for the Warriors, who defeated Pacifica 47-12 and Long Beach Poly 42-36 and lost 39-37 to Liberty (Calif.).

Dilworth leads Dragons

Tanner Dilworth was second in the 120 bracket to help Monroe place 11th in the 13-team Covered Bridge Invitational at Lowell.

Trevin Truesdell (126) and Tobin Payne (182) were both third for the Dragons.

