High school roundup: Crescent Valley wins three matches at Mt. Hood Invitational

The Crescent Valley High volleyball team won three of its four matches at this weekend's Mt. Hood Invitational.

The Raiders defeated Barlow (25-23, 25-16) and Estacada (25-14, 25-14) before dropping a tight match against Nelson (26-24, 25-20). Crescent Valley bounced back with a win over Crook County (25-18, 25-16).

Bella Jacobson had a team-high 23 kills, with one ace, two stuff blocks and 13 digs in the four matches. Taelyn Bentley had 20 kills and five stuff blocks and Kamden Mitchell had a strong all-around effort with 14 kills, one ace, one block, 44 assists and 26 digs. Dani Street had a team-high 59 digs along with nine aces and Kiah Hollister contributed 15 digs and five aces.

Crescent Valley (12-2, 7-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) will play Monday at Central.

Cross-country

Crescent Valley High sophomore Emily Wisniewski took first place in the girls varsity race Saturday at the Harrier Classic in Albany.

Wisniewski finished the 5K cross-country course at Bryant Park in 18 minutes, 30.1 seconds. Putnam senior Noemi Lundgren was second in 18:49.8.

Led by Wisniewski, the Raiders won the 27-team girls meet with a total of 76 points. Corvallis High was second with 84 points.

East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde placed third in 18:58.1 and Crescent Valley freshman Lillian Weiss was fourth in 18:59.3. Corvallis senior Ava Betts was ninth in 19:31.5.

Crescent Valley senior Kanoa Blake took second in the boys meet with a time of 15:29.4. Wilsonville senior Carter Cutting won the meet with a time of 15:27.4

South Albany sophomore Zander Campbell placed eighth in 16:24.7.

Wilsonville won the 34-team boys meet with 93 points. The Raiders placed fourth with 213 points.

Woahink Lake Invitational

The Philomath High girls won the Woahink Lake XC Invitational Saturday at Honeyman State Park.

The Warriors were led by Adele Beckstead, who placed second in 20:40.2. All five Philomath scores placed in the top 11 as the Warriors tallied just 29 points. Siuslaw was second with 50.

The Philomath boys tied for first place with Crater with 58 points. The Warriors were paced by Ben Hernandez, who placed second with a time of 17:07.1, and Mateo Candanoza, who finished third in 17:21.6.