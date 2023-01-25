High school roundup: Crescent Valley sweeps West Albany in swimming duals

Crescent Valley won all the individual events Tuesday to sweep visiting West Albany in a pair of Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center.

Mia Nappi won the girls 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 2.28 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.42) and was on the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.89) and 400 freestyle relay (3:59.32) to lead the Raiders to a 147-139 victory.

CV’s Vivi Criscione won the 200 freestyle (2:02.4) and 500 freestyle (5:21.9) and teammate Malia Dhakhwa was first in the 100 freestyle (59.02) and 100 backstroke (1:04.68). Both had a leg on a winning relay.

CV’s Viola Teglassy won the 50 freestyle (25.87) and was on both winning relays. Paisley Eveland (200 individual medley, 2:37.59) was also a winner for the Raiders and competed on a winning relay.

West’s 200 freestyle relay team of Avery Romey, Alice Whiteside, Sarah Ward and Bethany Lalley (1:50.36) was first.

In the boys dual, with CV won 166-119, the Raiders had three athletes who won two individual events and were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:35.53).

Keller Evans was first in the 50 freestyle (23.34) and 100 freestyle (50.98), Emerson Gatherum in the 200 individual medley (2:05.3) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.1) and Andrew Hanson in the 200 freestyle (1:52.05) and 100 butterfly (55.07).

Teammate Nathan Hall won the 500 freestyle (5:08.88) and 100 backstroke (59.41).

West’s Tyson Ames, Conner Dickerson, Jace Huskey and Kyle Milburn teamed up to win the 200 medley (1:46.87) and 200 freestyle (1:33.9) relays.

Girls basketball

Gemma Rowland had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists to help Central Linn to a 49-21 home win against East Linn Christian in a Valley Coast Conference game

Maya Rowland chipped in seven points and seven assists and Rhian Hollister six points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the third-ranked Cobras.

East Linn’s Josie Grunerud had 13 points

Both teams play again Thursday, with Central Linn (17-1, 10-0) at Lowell and East Linn (8-11, 4-6) at home against Toledo.

Other girls basketball scores: Newport 48, Sweet Home 42; Jefferson 47, Scio 38; Santiam Christian 51, Sheridan 30; Lowell 31, Monroe/Alsea 28

Boys basketball

Caden Trimmer had 15 points and six steals in Santiam Christian’s 53-36 PacWest Conference win at Sheridan.

Benjamin Bourner added 10 points and 11 rebounds, Blake Boshart eight points and six assists, Camden Carley eight points and five steals and Jacob Yenchik eight points and three rebounds for the ninth-ranked Eagles.

SC (13-6, 6-1) hosts Taft on Friday.

Other boys basketball scores: Newport 49, Sweet Home 40 (OT); Jefferson 60, Scio 35; East Linn Christian 52, Central Linn 37; Monroe 58, Lowell 38

