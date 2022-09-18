High school roundup: Crescent Valley downs Caldera in boys soccer

Crescent Valley High defeated Caldera High School 2-1 in a nonconference boys soccer match Saturday in Bend.
The first Raiders goal came in the first half as Jax Giri provided the assist for a finish by Everett Christensen. Caldera answered with a goal less than 10 minutes into the second half to tie the game after a mix-up in the Raiders' penalty box.
Crescent Valley's Nicolas Merten scored an unassisted goal 5 minutes later to seal the win. The Raiders (3-2) will host Milwaukie on Thursday.
