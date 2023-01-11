High school roundup: Corvallis swimmers sweep duals with Central and Dallas

Three athletes won individual events Tuesday to lead Corvallis to a sweep of visiting Dallas and Central in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming duals at Osborn Aquatic Center.

Reid Gold won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 40.65 seconds) and Jory Umble the 100 freestyle (1:01.83) for the Corvallis boys. Both were on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:18.47) along with Massimo Palmiero and Luca Ciannelli.

Corvallis’ Lucia Williams won the 500 freestyle (6:41.24). She was also on the first-place 400 freestyle relay (4:58.22) with Dora Boucher, Allison Donohue and Lina Glowicki.

The Corvallis boys defeated Central 164-97 and Dallas 177-71, while the Corvallis girls beat Central 180-87 and Dallas 205-40.

Boys basketball

Benjamin Bourne had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Santiam Christian’s 76-21 home win against Scio in a PacWest Conference game.

Mikey Brawn added 11 points and three assists, Blake Boshart six points, four assists and three steals and Jacob Yenchik four points, six rebounds and four assists for the Eagles.

Scio’s results were not reported.

Friday, SC (9-4, 3-0) hosts Oregon Episcopal in a nonleague game and Scio (3-9, 1-2) plays at Sheridan in a league game.

Boys basketball scores: Philomath 59, Estacada 41; Madras 55, Sweet Home 36; Siuslaw 51, Harrisburg 44; East Linn Christian 57, Toledo 18; Monroe 50, Oakridge 33; Central Linn 55, Lowell 44; Alsea 47, Mapleton 9

Girls basketball scores: Philomath 68, Estacada 30; Madras 54, Sweet Home 40; Santiam Christian 65, Scio 13; Harrisburg 54, Siuslaw 8; East Linn Christian 35, Toledo 27; Monroe/Alsea 55, Oakridge 37; Central Linn 36, Lowell 27

