High school roundup: Corvallis High girls place second at Lews & Clark meet

The Corvallis High girls cross-country team placed second on Saturday at the 22-team Lewis & Clark XC Invitational at Milo McIver State Park.

The Spartans were led by Kate Middleton, who finished seventh in 19 minutes, 24.3 seconds. Avery Nason was 11th in 19:44.8.

Washougal (Wash.) took first place with 141 points and Corvallis was close behind with 145 points.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In the varsity boys race, Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne placed fourth out of the 235 competitors with a time of 15:43.2.

South Albany's Zander Campbell was seventh in 16:00.9 and teammate Matthew Resnik was 13th in 16:20.8. They helped the RedHawks to a sixth-place finish among the 31 full squads that were competing with 252 points. Cheney (Wash.) won the boys team title with 95 points.

Cole Fiegener was the top place for Corvallis, placing 47th in 17:30.4.

Country Fair Classic

Philomath High dominated the boys meet at Veneta, sweeping the top three spots and placing all seven varsity runners in the top 15.

The Warriors finished with a team total of 19 points. North Bend was second with 113.

Philomath's Ben Hernandez was the medalist with a time of 16:41.1. Mateo Candanoza was second (16:51.9) and Leo Pausch third (17:31.9). Brody Bushnell claimed sixth (18:08.3) and Jesse Erickson rounded out the Warriors scorers, placing seventh in 18:15.5.

Harrisburg's Luke Cheek took 11th in 18:34.2 and teammate Travis Seehafer was 14th in 18:46.0. The Eagles placed fourth in the points standings with 118 points.

Carter Mast was the top placer for Central Linn, finishing 32nd in 20:11.9. Monroe freshman Eli Dilworth finished in 37th with a time of 20:22.1.

In the girls meet, Central Linn freshman Jayne Neal took fourth in 21:10.7 to lead the Cobras to a runner-up finish with 48 points. Stayton won the meet with 34 points.

Central Linn's Katja was sixth in 21:45.3. Monroe's Ella Hinton placed ninth in 22:16.1 and Harrisburg's Lexi Geoghegan was 15th in 22:59.9.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.