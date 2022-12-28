High school roundup: Corvallis girls basketball starts home tournament with win

Corvallis girls basketball opened its home tournament, the Spartan Holiday Showcase, on Tuesday with a 65-28 win against Hood River Valley.

The eighth-ranked Spartans (4-1) play their second of three games at the eight-team tournament Wednesday.

Bend, Crater and Summit were Tuesday’s other first-round winners in the tournament.

Other girls basketball score: Regis 56, Scio 21

Boys basketball scores: Regis 85, Scio 40

Wrestling

Harrisburg recorded eight falls in a 57-21 win at Mazama in Klamath Falls.

John Henderson (106 pounds), Luke Cheek (120), Isaac Talamadge (132), Moses Cain (138), Nephi Heakin (152), Devin Martin (170), Bryce Chilgren (182) and Hunter Langham (285) all won with a pin.

Teammates PJ Machacek (126) and Brody Buzzard (160) also got wins.

