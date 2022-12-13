High school roundup: Corvallis boys win Mid-Willamette basketball opener

Corvallis fended off a second-half rally from McKay and pulled away for a 50-40 home win Tuesday night in the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball opener for both teams.

The Spartans were led by Trey Johnson’s 14 points and Truman Brasfield’s 10.

Corvallis dropped its first two games, against Liberty and Milwaukie, after losing fourth-quarter leads. Tuesday, the Spartans led by eight points in the third before two straight Corvallis turnovers and two McKay 3-pointers closed the gap to two.

But Corvallis regained the momentum with some resiliency, extended the advantage heading into the fourth and remained in control.

The Spartans (1-2, 1-0) play a nonleague game Friday at Centennial in Gresham

West Albany 69, Dallas 33

Brysen Kachel had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a home win in the Mid-Willamette opener.

West’s Austin Simmons chipped in 16 points, Jackson Strandy 10 and Gavin Aguilar and Owen Hopkins seven apiece.

The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0) host Summit on Friday in a nonleague game.

More scores: Central 73, Lebanon 53; Crescent Valley 65, South Albany 64; Harrisburg 50, Santiam Christian 48; Santiam 85, Scio 24; East Linn Christian 43, Kennedy 42; Monroe 54, Umpqua Valley Christian 41

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland scored 26 points to lead Crescent Valley to a 46-32 home win against South Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener.

Molly Campbell added eight points and Haley Bland and Greta Koegler four points each for the Raiders.

For South, Taylor Donaldson had 14 points, Kaylee Cordle eight and Amelia Moss five.

CV (4-0, 1-0), the top-ranked team in this week’s 5A coaches poll, hosts 6A No. 4 South Medford on Saturday. South Albany (2-1, 0-1) hosts 4A No. 6 Cascade on Thursday.

More scores: West Albany 43, Dallas 18; Corvallis 72, McKay 33; Santiam Christian 53, Harrisburg 34; Santiam 30, Scio 23; East Linn Christian 46, Kennedy 19; Monroe/Alsea 48, Umpqua Valley Christian 46

