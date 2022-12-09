High school roundup: Cobras come from 12 back to win in boys basketball

Central Linn rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime and take a 63-58 win at Mohawk in a nonconference boys basketball game in Marcola on Thursday.

Bren Schneiter had 23 points and Ryan Rowland 17, including four 3-pointers in the fourth, for the Cobras.

Central Linn (2-0) plays at Coquille on Saturday.

Santiam Christian 46, Elmira 26

Defense propelled the Eagles to the nonleague win in the first round of the Santiam Christian tournament.

Benjamin Bourne had 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Santiam Christian, which improved to 2-0.

Jacob Yenchik added 12 points, Jayden Christy four points, five rebounds and four steals and Camden Carley four points, three assists and three steals for the Eagles.

SC hosts Monroe on Friday in another tournament game.

Other scores: Pleasant Hill 56, Monroe 28; East Linn Christian 53, Country Christian 37; Enterprise 54, Alsea 21

Girls basketball

Maya Rowland had 19 points and five steals to lead Central Linn to a 46-24 nonleague win at Mohawk.

Gemma Rowland added 12 points and five steals for the Cobras, who had 19 total steals.

Central Linn (2-0) plays Saturday at Coquille.

Other scores: Banks 40, Santiam Christian 33; Pleasant Hill 33, Monroe/Alsea 28; Country Christian 56, East Linn Christian 41

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.