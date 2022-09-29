High school roundup: Central Linn stays undefeated in girls soccer

Central Linn girls soccer improved to 7-0-1 on the season with Wednesday’s 8-0 win at Siuslaw in Florence in a 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 game.

The Cobras, ranked 10th in the current 3A/2A/1A coaches poll, were coming off a 1-1 tie Monday at No. 5 Sisters (6-0-2). One week earlier, they won 2-1 at Pleasant Hill (6-1-1).

Central Linn (also 7-0-1 in league play) hosts Elmira on Monday.

Other girls soccer score: Pleasant Hill 4, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 0

Boys soccer scores: Siuslaw/Mapleton 2, Central Linn 0; Sisters 3, East Linn Christian 1; Pleasant Hill 4, Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 0

