High school roundup: Central Linn girls basketball opens league play with win

Gemma Rowland had 23 points, 16 rebounds and four steals as fourth-ranked Central Linn opened Valley Coast Conference girls basketball play with a 57-31 home win against Gold Beach.

Maya Rowland chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and four steals and Rhian Hollister seven points, seven rebounds and two steals for Cobras

Central Linn (6-0, 1-0) travels to No. 2 Bandon on Thursday for another league game.

Other girls basketball scores: Sisters 41, Sweet Home 28; Sutherlin 60, Santiam Christian 45; De La Salle North Catholic 61, Harrisburg 40; East Linn Christian 36, Illinois Valley 22; Monroe/Alsea 46, Oakland 29

Boys basketball scores: Forest Grove 54, Corvallis 40; Junction City 64, Lebanon 24; Sisters 50, Sweet Home 35; East Linn Christian 70, Illinois Valley 38; Gold Beach 73, Central Linn 62; Oakland 45, Monroe 40

