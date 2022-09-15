High school roundup: Campbell's win leads RedHawks to second at Oktoberfest race

Zander Campbell won the boys race Wednesday to lead South Albany High to second place at the Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational at Silver Falls State Park.

Campbell crossed the finish line on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 15 minutes, 55.5 seconds. Teammates Mathew Resnik (16:31) and Wyatt Sparks (17:31) were third and 10th, respectively.

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne was second in 16:06 to help the Eagles to third in the team standings in the 29-team race. SC’s Colin Longballa was 11th in 17:32.

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek was 15th in 18:05 and his team was fifth. West Albany’s Owen Roberts was 23rd in 18:36 to help the Bulldogs to ninth.

Jefferson’s Osbaldo Vasquez-Martinez was 26th (18:44) and East Linn Christian’s Jadon Loveless 98th (25:27) to lead their teams, which were incomplete.

East Linn’s Daisy Lalonde was second in the girls race in 19:06 to lead the Eagles to eighth.

West Albany’s Bethany Doggett was sixth (21:18), South Albany’s Hannah Dempsey 10th (22:08) and Jefferson’s Gretchen Orton 38th (24:27). Their teams were incomplete. Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan was 15th (22:22) and Santiam Christian’s Brinley Beam 40th (24:28). Their teams were sixth and seventh, respectively.

Volleyball score: North Salem 3, Jefferson 0

Boys soccer scores: Barlow 5, Lebanon 3; South Albany 1, Sandy 1; Gresham 5, West Albany 0; Central Linn 6, La Pine 1; East Linn Christian 1, Creswell 0; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 3, Siuslaw/Mapleton 1

Girls soccer scores: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 4, Creswell 0; Central Linn 4, La Pine 0

