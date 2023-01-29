High school roundup: Bulldogs win Surmon wrestling tournaments

Individual champions Bricen Frazzini (113 pounds) and Joe Wagner (220) led host West Albany to the team title at Saturday’s Tod Surmon/Mid-Valley Classic wrestling tournament.

David Cumpiano (106), Derrek Sossie (152), Gage Pearson (160) and Noah Reese (170) were all second for the Bulldogs in the 13-team tournament. Jarron Huebner (138) and Henry Samoylich (160) were third.

Philomath placed third overall behind champions Benjamin Hernandez (120), Riley Barrett (132) and David Griffith (170). Brady Russell (195) was second and River Sandstrom (106) and Caleb Blackburn (126) third for the Warriors.

South Albany was fifth behind runners-up Ivan Melgar (132) and Canaan Caspino (285) and third-place finisher Zander Campbell (113).

Corvallis was eighth, led by third-placers Daunte Kost (120) and David Sang (132).

Harrisburg on top

Harrisburg finished 7-0 while hosting the two-day 3A Special District 2 duals.

In the Eagles’ final four matches, they defeated Scio (59-21), Santiam Christian (60-3), Elmira (52-17) and Jefferson (58-6). PJ Machacek (120) pinned two opponents and had another win.

Santiam Christian was 3-1 in its last four (to go 5-1), with wins against Jefferson (51-12), Sheridan (48-24) and Scio (45-33) and a loss to Harrisburg.

Sam Schmidgall (126) and Caleb Ness (160) had three pins and Kamran Ness (152) and Jared Mehlschau (182) two pins and another win.

Scio went 2-2 in its last four, to finish 5-2, with wins against Jefferson (58-14) and Taft (58-21) and losses to Harrisburg and Santiam Christian. Jackson Braa (220) had three pins for the Loggers.

Jefferson was 1-3 in its last four duals, to go 1-6 overall, with a win against Sheridan (36-24) and losses to Taft (30-28), Scio and Harrisburg. Gryffen Hamar (138) had one pin and two other wins for the Lions.

Cobras fourth

Jacob Beauchamp stayed undefeated on the season in winning the 160 bracket and led Central Linn to fourth at the 12-team Howell Invitational in Monroe

Malachi Hansen (195) was second and Jay Erz (120) and Aaron Rico (132) both third for the Cobras.

Illinois Valley was the team champion with 194.5 points, 34.5 better than second-place Warrenton.

Monroe/Triangle Lake was sixth, led by champion Trevin Truesdell (132). Tanner Dilworth (113) and Tobin Payne (182) were second and Owen Roberts (126) third for the Dragons.

Jesse Johnson (285) was sixth for 12th-place Alsea.

Girls wrestling

West Albany had three individual champions to win the 12-team Tod Surmon/Mid-Valley Classic.

Ariana Martinez (115) stayed undefeated on the season and teammates Nadia Edmiston (120) and Maci Pearson (135) also won their brackets.

West’s Taylor Lumpkin (110), Lanae Gutierrez (125) and Lucy Fujiwara (140) were second and Libbey Baldwin (145) third.

The Bulldogs won the tournament with 144 points, 71 ahead of runner-up Dayton.

Corvallis and South Albany tied for fourth.

Corvallis’ Jennifer Russell (110), Syriana Bird (125) and Georgia Buehler (190) were all champions. South’s Kassandra Barber (145) was first and teammate Vanessa Alvarado (135) second.

Ellie Morton (105) and Brielle Hagen (115) were third for sixth-place Philomath.

Girls basketball

After making nine 3-pointers in Thursday’s win against Lowell, Maya Rowland hit eight more Saturday in Central Linn’s 48-34 Valley Coast Conference win at Waldport.

The third-ranked Cobras (19-1, 12-0) play Wednesday at No. 9 Monroe/Alsea.

More girls basketball scores: East Linn Christian 37, Oakland 29; Monroe/Alsea 33, Illinois Valley 32

Boys basketball scores: Crescent Valley 47, Springfield 39; Oakland 39, East Linn Christian 36; Illinois Valley 55, Monroe 51 (OT); Central Linn 61, Waldport 32

