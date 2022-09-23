High school roundup: Bulldogs top RedHawks in volleyball

Kendyl Arnett and Avery Hughes had big performances Thursday to lead West Albany to a four-set win against visiting South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.

Arnett had 20 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and two aces and Hughes 33 assists, seven kills, seven digs and two blocks.

Mylee Blake added 17 digs and eight kills; Tessa Zimmermann 13 digs, four kills and six blocks; and Taylor Thompson 15 digs and two assists.

South’s statistics weren’t reported.

“Our girls played through a lot of adversity tonight. After starting slow and dropping the first set they came out with fire the second set,” Bulldogs coach Megan Wallace said.

Zimmermann suffered an ankle injury in the third set but was able to come back in the fourth.

“South has a great team and they forced us to stay honest on defense and offense," Wallace said. “Tonight we played with unity and passion and I am so proud of our entire team.”

South (5-3, 3-3) and West (8-3, 5-1) play in Saturday’s South Albany State Preview.

Santiam Christian 3, Sheridan 0

Joya Euhus and Elise Linderman had 10 kills apiece as the Eagles became the last undefeated team in PacWest Conference play.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-11.

Alyssa Knox added 12 digs and three aces, Ashlynn Davis 31 assists and three aces and Maddie Fields eight kills.

Both teams entered the match at 4-0 in the conference.

Santiam Christian (7-2, 5-0) plays Tuesday at Dayton.

Other volleyball scores: Silverton 3, Corvallis 0; Philomath 3, Newport 0; Cascade 3, Sweet Home 1; Dayton 3, Jefferson 0; Toledo 3, East Linn Christian 1; Alsea 3, Mapleton 0

Boys soccer

Kian Mueller had one goal and two assists as Crescent Valley topped visiting Milwaukie 5-1 in a nonleague match.

Angel Cuevas, Everett Christensen, Reese Christensen and Ali Samhan also scored. Avery Boyer and Avi Miller each had an assist for the Raiders, who scored the first three goals of the match.

CV (4-2) opens Mid-Willamette play Tuesday at home against South Albany.

Other boys soccer scores: Lebanon 1, Benson 1; Corvallis 5, Nelson 0; Philomath 2, Cascade 0; Stayton 9, Sweet Home 1

Football

Crescent Valley lost 42-6 at Central in a Mid-Willamette contest.

The Raiders (1-3, 1-2) host McKay next Friday.

Cross-country

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek won the boys race at the Glide Invite.

Cheek's time for the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course was 18 minutes, 14 seconds, helping the Eagles win the eight-team meet.

Travis Seehafer (fifth, 18:45) and John Henderson (sixth, 18:47) were next for Harrisburg.

Lexi Geoghegan was the top Eagles finisher in the girls race, taking sixth in 23:13. The Eagles were second among three complete teams.

Girls soccer scores: Lakeridge 6, Corvallis 0; Ida B. Wells 2, West Albany 0; Philomath 5, Cascade 0; Sweet Home 2, Stayton 2; Central Linn 2, Creswell 0

