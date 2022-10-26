High school roundup: Bulldogs edge Raiders in boys soccer

Neil Morse and Jonathan Fiscal scored goals as West Albany rallied from an early deficit Tuesday to defeat visiting Crescent Valley 2-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game.

Morse scored unassisted in the 30th minute and Henry Catlin assisted on Fiscal’s game-winner in the 75th.

“CV scored early but we put them under enough pressure to eventually get the job done,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Branigan said. “It was a hard-fought game that both teams wanted badly to win. I thought we deserved to win but huge respect to CV. The Raiders are a very good team.”

The teams finish the regular season Thursday, with West (9-2-2, 5-1-1) at McKay and Crescent Valley (8-5, 4-3) at Corvallis.

Other boys soccer scores: Woodburn 8, Lebanon 1; Corvallis 4, South Albany 0; Philomath 1, Stayton 1; North Marion 3, Sweet Home 1; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 2, East Linn Christian 1

Volleyball

Kendyl Arnett had 15 kills with a .467 hitting percentage, 14 digs, two aces and one block in West Albany’s three-set Mid-Willamette home sweep of South Albany.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-11.

Tessa Zimmermann added 10 digs, eight kills with a .412 hitting average, two blocks, one ace and one assist; Avery Hughes 24 assists, seven digs, two kills and two aces; and Taylor Thompson 18 digs for the Bulldogs.

South’s statistics were not reported.

Both teams will host OSAA round-of-16 matches on Saturday.

Seventh-seeded West (15-7, 10-3) hosts Thurston and eighth-seeded South (14-6, 9-4) is home against Ridgeview.

Other volleyball scores: Lebanon 3, McKay 0; Crescent Valley 3, Silverton 0; Dallas 3, Corvallis 0; Philomath 3, Cottage Grove 0 (4A play-in); Sweet Home 3, Junction City 1 (4A play-in)

Girls soccer scores: Crescent Valley 3, West Albany 0; Corvallis 2, South Albany 1; Philomath 8, Stayton 0; North Marion 8, Sweet Home 0; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 7, Creswell 0

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.