High school roundup: Bourne scores 32, leads Santiam Christian to boys basketball win

Benjamin Bourne equaled the opponent’s point total himself, scoring 32 points and grabbing seven rebounds Friday in Santiam Christian 59-32 home win against Taft in a PacWest Conference boys basketball game.
Camden Carley added seven points and steals, Jacob Yenchik five points and seven assists and Eli Smith five points and two steals for the ninth-ranked Eagles.
SC (14-6, 7-1) plays Tuesday at Scio.
More boys basketball scores: Philomath 59, Sweet Home 21; Amity 45, Scio 29; Sheridan 52, Jefferson 49; Harrisburg 44, Elmira 43
Girls basketball scores: Philomath 58, Sweet Home 16; Amity 62, Scio 22; Santiam Christian 47, Taft 21; Jefferson 46, Sheridan 38; Harrisburg 43, Elmira 37
Wrestling
Travis Seehafer (126) pinned three opponents to lead host Harrisburg to three wins in 3A Special District 2 duals.
People are also reading…
The Eagles defeated Taft 70-6, Sheridan 57-9 and Siuslaw 54-21.
Harrisburg’s PJ Machacek (120), Parker Hughes (170) and Cooper Clark (220) all got two pins and Bryce Chilgren (182/195) a pin and another win.
Scio went 2-0 with wins against Sheridan (60-24) and Elmira (48-27). Levi Forson (160/170) got two pins for the Loggers.
Santiam Christian defeated Elmira 39-30. Conway Montgomery (106) and Cash Nelson (120) got pins and Jeremy Noss (145) also won for the Eagles.
Jefferson lost 45-24 to Elmira. All of the Lions’ wins came by forfeit.
REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.