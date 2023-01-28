High school roundup: Bourne scores 32, leads Santiam Christian to boys basketball win

Benjamin Bourne equaled the opponent’s point total himself, scoring 32 points and grabbing seven rebounds Friday in Santiam Christian 59-32 home win against Taft in a PacWest Conference boys basketball game.

Camden Carley added seven points and steals, Jacob Yenchik five points and seven assists and Eli Smith five points and two steals for the ninth-ranked Eagles.

SC (14-6, 7-1) plays Tuesday at Scio.

More boys basketball scores: Philomath 59, Sweet Home 21; Amity 45, Scio 29; Sheridan 52, Jefferson 49; Harrisburg 44, Elmira 43

Girls basketball scores: Philomath 58, Sweet Home 16; Amity 62, Scio 22; Santiam Christian 47, Taft 21; Jefferson 46, Sheridan 38; Harrisburg 43, Elmira 37

Wrestling

Travis Seehafer (126) pinned three opponents to lead host Harrisburg to three wins in 3A Special District 2 duals.

The Eagles defeated Taft 70-6, Sheridan 57-9 and Siuslaw 54-21.

Harrisburg’s PJ Machacek (120), Parker Hughes (170) and Cooper Clark (220) all got two pins and Bryce Chilgren (182/195) a pin and another win.

Scio went 2-0 with wins against Sheridan (60-24) and Elmira (48-27). Levi Forson (160/170) got two pins for the Loggers.

Santiam Christian defeated Elmira 39-30. Conway Montgomery (106) and Cash Nelson (120) got pins and Jeremy Noss (145) also won for the Eagles.

Jefferson lost 45-24 to Elmira. All of the Lions’ wins came by forfeit.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.