Gabby Bland had 24 points Friday in Crescent Valley’s 69-44 win at McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game in Salem.

Molly Campbell added 19 points and Elli Painter nine for the fourth-ranked Raiders.

CV (13-5, 9-2), which has won four straight games, hosts Dallas on Tuesday.

South Albany 44, Central 39

Taylor Donaldson led the eighth-ranked RedHawks with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Mid-Willamette road win. Teammate Maddie angel added nine points.

South (14-4, 7-4) plays Tuesday at McKay.

Other girls basketball scores: Woodburn 34, West Albany 27; Silverton 60, Lebanon 53; Corvallis 54, Dallas 24; Sheridan 66, Scio 39; Jefferson 49, Dayton 28; Santiam Christian 74, Creswell 51

Boys basketball scores: Corvallis 62, Dallas 24; Central 56, South Albany 55; Silverton 49, Lebanon 43; Crescent Valley 51, McKay 37; Dayton 71, Jefferson 46; Creswell 65, Santiam Christian 27

Girls wrestling

Four West Albany wrestlers advanced to the semifinals at the 6A/5A Special District 2 meet at West Albany.

Taylor Lumpkin (110 pounds), Ariana Martinez (115), Nadia Edmiston (120) and Maci Pearson (135) are all alive for a district title. Pearson led the contingent with three pins. Lumpkin and Martinez both had two pins.

The district tournament concludes Saturday. The top three placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament, Feb. 23-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2

Ten area athletes advanced to the semifinals after the first of two days at the district tournament in Cottage Grove.

Sweet Home had six of those qualifiers, with Kendra Jamison (105), Zoey Erevia (120), Bailey Chafin (125), Kaylene Zajic (140), Alyssa Peterson (170) and Emma Pangle (190) all representing the Huskies in Saturday’s semifinals.

Central Linn’s Launa Carter (125) and Hannah Travis (235) and Harrisburg’s Hannah Henderson (155) and Nahaya Thomas (170) also advanced.

The top four placers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament.

Wrestling

Four area athletes will compete in Saturday’s finals at the prestigious Reser’s Tournament of Champions at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.

Sweet Home had four advance to the semifinals and two to the finals.

Kyle Sieminski (113) had three pins and brother Jacob Sieminski (132) got a pin and two major decisions. Teammates Ashton Swanson (160) and Ethan Spencer (182) reached the semifinals before losing.

Crescent Valley’s DJ Gillett (138) and Daschle Lamer (170) made the finals.

Lamer pinned all four of his opponents in a combined 3 minutes, 26 seconds. Gillett had a pin and two wins by technical fall. Teammate Jayden Cobb (220) lost in the semifinals.

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek (113) also lost after reaching the semis.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.