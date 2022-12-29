High school roundup: Bland, Raiders win girls basketball tournament opener

Gabby Bland had 25 points Wednesday in Crescent Valley’s 53-43 win against Bishop Alemany of California in the West Coast Jamboree near San Francisco.

Nicole Huang added 11 points and Charlotte Patel seven for the Raiders.

CV (5-1), the top-ranked 5A team, plays St. Ignatius in another tournament game Thursday night.

Central Linn 45, Western Christian 31

Gemma Rowland scored 19 points to lead the fifth-ranked Cobras at the Salem Academy Christmas Classic Tournament.

Maya Rowland added 15 points with four 3-pointers and Bailey McManus eight points with two 3s against the ninth-ranked Pioneers.

The 2A Cobras (7-0) play defending 3A champion Nyssa, currently ranked fifth, in another tournament game at noon Thursday.

More girls basketball scores: Summit 52, Corvallis 51; Philomath 35, Metlakatla (Alaska) 31; Baker 58, Sweet Home 23; Marshfield 64, Jefferson 41; Monroe/Alsea 43, Coquille 40; Horizon Christian 38, Scio 28; East Linn Christian 39, Myrtle Point 35

Boys basketball scores: Seattle Academy (Wash.) 67, West Albany 45; Molalla 52, Sweet Home 38; Philomath 73, Barrow (Alaska) 38; Coquille 42, Monroe 41; Rainier 60, Jefferson 52; Horizon Christian 70, Scio 56; East Linn Christian 56, Myrtle Point 52; Willamette Valley Christian 52, Central Linn 48; North Douglas 57, Alsea 42

Wrestling

Sweet Home’s top squad went 5-0 on day one of the Northwest Duals at Linn County Fair and Expo Center.

The Huskies got wins against Sunset (72-6), Woodburn (78-6), Forest Grove (53-18), Hillsboro (54-19), Ingraham (Wash.) (78-3).

Kaden Zajic (170 pounds) had four pins and another win, while teammates Dillan Davis (106), Jacob Landtroop (138/145), Trenton Smith (152) and David Steagall (195) each had four pins. Ethan Spencer (182/195) had three pins and another win, with Jayce Miller (126), Jacob Sieminski (132/138), Daniel Goodwin (152/160) and Lynkin Royer (185) each pinning three opponents.

West Albany was 4-1 with wins against McKay (51-21), Sherwood (51-23), Willamina (54-15) and Centennial (39-36) and a loss to Redmond (44-33).

Henry Samoylich (160) had five pints for the Bulldogs.

Noah Reese (170) had three pins and two other wins, Derrek Sossie (152) two pins and three other wins, Jarron Huebner (145) three pins and one other win, Blake Linton (126) two pins and two other wins and Joe Wagner (220) three pins.

South Albany went 1-3 with a win against North Salem (48-18) and losses to Cascade (54-27), Aloha (48-30) and Thurston (71-12).

Cameron Caspino (285) pinned all four of his opponents. Tanner Pape (145) had three pins and Chet Shumaker two pins and another win.

The tournament concludes Thursday.

