High school roundup: Bland leads CV girls basketball to overtime win against Corvallis

Haley Bland had 14 points to lead Crescent Valley to a 73-71 overtime home win against Corvallis in Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball.

Gabby Bland added 11 points and Molly Campbell 10 for the Raiders.

For Corvallis, Holland Jensen had 21 points, Marley Hammer 20 and Taylor Brasfield 15.

Tuesday, CV (11-5, 7-2) goes to South Albany and Corvallis (10-5, 6-3) hosts McKay.

Other girls basketball scores: Lebanon 45, South Albany 37; West Albany 63, McKay 34; East Linn Christian 47, Toledo 40; Monroe/Alsea 52, Oakridge 40; Central Linn 62, Lowell 39

Boys basketball

Brysen Kachel scored 18 points and Jeff Hunt 15 in West Albany’s 75-45 Mid-Willamette win at McKay in Salem.

Porter Kelley chipped in 11 points and Owen Stanaway nine, both with two 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs.

West (9-7, 6-3) plays Tuesday at Dallas.

South Albany 56, Lebanon 45

The RedHawks responded to a one-point halftime deficit on the road to outscore the Warriors 28-16 in the second half to take the Mid-Willamette road win.

Colin Cordle had 22 points and DeShawn Gilliam 11 points, both with two 3-pointers, to lead South. Jr Vasquez added eight points

Lebanon was led by Sam Brandt with 18 points, including two 3s, Tanner Thurman with 11.

“We came out of the half with a defensive enthusiasm unknown to mankind and started communicating a little better and holding them to one opportunity on their end,” RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said. “We held them to as many points in the second half as we gave up in the first quarter alone. I’m really proud of our guys for sticking through a tough stretch of losses to beat a tough, well-coached Lebanon tonight.”

Tuesday, South (6-8, 3-6) travels to Crescent Valley and Lebanon (5-10, 2-7) hosts Central.

More boys basketball scores: Crescent Valley 47, Corvallis 34; East Linn Christian 65, Toledo 18; Monroe 63, Oakridge 38; Central Linn 49, Lowell 31; Alsea 62, Siletz Valley 25

Wrestling

Case Schulte (113/120 pounds) and Aaron Rico (132) both pinned two opponents in Central Linn’s two league dual meet home wins.

Lily Diaz (113), Jay Erz (126), Angus Smith (170) and Hannah Travis (220) also got a pin for the Cobras and Malachi Hansen (220) also got a win.

Central Linn defeated Glendale 46-24 and Gilchrist 54-18.

Huskies win two

James Hearick (126) had a pin and another win as Sweet Home dominated two league duals at Junction City

The Huskies defeated Junction City 72-6 and Newport 77-0.

Sweet Home’s Dillan Davis (106), Kyle Sieminski (120), Jayce Miller (120), Jacob Landtroop (132), Jacob Sieminski (138), Daniel Goodwin (145), Trenton Smith (152), David Steagall (195) and Lynkin Royer (285) also got a pin.

Philomath falls

Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (120), Chase Ringwald (138) and David Griffith (170) all won by pin in a 46-33 league dual home loss to Cascade.

Caleb Blackburn (126) also won for the Warriors.

Girls wrestling

Zoey Erevia (120) and Riley Watkins (130) each had two wins as Sweet Home easily won two league duals at Junction City.

The Huskies beat Junction City 66-3 and Newport 66-6.

Sweet Home’s Kelsie Rush (110), Bailey Chafin (125), Lydia Wright (135) and Kaylene Zajic (140) also got a pin.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.