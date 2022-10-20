High school roundup: Blake, Wisniewski lead Raiders at Bryant Park cross-country meet

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake and Emily Wisniewski were Wednesday’s individual winners at a five-team Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country meet at Bryant Park.

Blake won the boys race, covering the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 43 seconds. But it was South Albany, led by Matthew Resnik (second), Zander Campbell (third) and Wyatt Sparks (fourth), all finishing in 17:00, that won the team title, edging the Raiders by seven points.

Owen Roberts was 19th (19:49) for fifth-place West Albany.

The CV girls were first overall behind Wisniewski (19:06), Lillian Weiss (second, 19:08), Sasha Kelly (third, 20:03) and Ella Rosling (fourth, 20:41).

West Albany’s Bethany Doggett was seventh (22:14) and South Albany’s Hannah Dempsey eighth (22:26) and their teams were fourth and third, respectively.

Warriors in Cottage Grove

Leo Pausch and Adele Beckstead had the fastest overall times as Philomath defeated host Cottage Grove at The Ragtag Relay at Middlefield Golf Course.

Pausch recorded the best boys time on the 3,000-meter (1.9-mile) course in 9 minutes, 35 seconds. Beckstead had the quickest girls time, finishing in 11:34.

Ben Hernandez (third, 9:43) and Mateo Candanoza (fourth, 9:56) had the next best times for the Philomath boys. Kateri Pindell (second, 11:38) and Ingrid Hellesto (third, 12:10) trailed Beckstead on the girls fastest time list.

Eagles at Umpqua meet

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek was 25th (17:24) in the boys race at the Umpqua Invite in Roseburg, helping the Eagles take ninth in the 21-team field.

Lexi Geoghegan was 30th (22:12) for the Harrisburg girls, who were 11th.

Volleyball

Maddie Fields had 11 kills and three aces Wednesday as Santiam Christian finished an undefeated PacWest Conference season with a three-set home sweep of Dayton.

Set scores were 25-8, 25-10, 25-20.

Joya Euhus added nine kills and three aces, Elise Linderman seven kills and Ashlynn Davis 26 assists for the Eagles.

SC (20-3, 12-0) is scheduled to host a league playoff match Saturday.

More volleyball scores: Scio 3, Sheridan 0; Amity 3, Jefferson 0

Boys soccer scores: East Linn Christian 3, Siuslaw/Mapleton 3; Sisters 2, Central 1

Girls soccer scores: Sisters 1, Central Linn 0; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 6, La Pine 1

