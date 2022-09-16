High school roundup: Arnett, Bulldogs stay undefeated in Mid-Willamette volleyball

Kendyl Arnett had a big night with 15 kills, 16 digs, one block and one assist to lead West Albany High in a three-set Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball sweep at Central in Independence.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-20, 25-21.

Avery Hughes added 36 assists, seven digs, two aces and a block; Mylee Blake 12 kills, seven digs, four blocks and an ace; and Tessa Zimmermann seven kills, 11 digs, one assist and one ace.

West (7-2, 4-0) hosts Silverton on Tuesday.

Corvallis 3, Lebanon 2

Behind Alexa Schnell’s 20 assists and 19 digs, the Spartans outlasted the Warriors for a Mid-Willamette road victory.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 14-25, 22-25, 15-10.

“All our hitters played really even with nearly everyone contributing several kills in the match,” Corvallis coach Kari Morrow said. “Although we did have some trouble in sets three and four, the girls rallied back to take the match.”

Ella Smith added six kills and five blocks, Sonja Minarsich seven kills and Macy Swensen six kills for the Spartans. Teammates Phoebe Appah and Malique Sweet both had five kills.

Lebanon’s statistics were not reported.

Both teams next play Tuesday, with Corvallis (6-3, 3-1) at home against Central and Lebanon (0-6, 0-4) at Crescent Valley.

Santiam Christian 3, Amity 0

Elise Linderman had 13 kills in the Eagles’ PacWest Conference road win.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-22, 25-19.

Tayla Yost chipped in five kills, four aces and two blocks, Joya Euhus five kills, two aces and two blocks and Maddie Fields six kills.

The Eagles (5-2, 3-0) host Jefferson on Tuesday.

Silverton 3, South Albany 1

Klaire Bitter had 17 assists and 10 digs to lead the RedHawks in the Mid-Willamette road loss.

Set scores were not reported.

Taylor Donaldson added 12 assists, 12 digs and a team-high three aces; Karsen Angel 15 digs and nine kills; Sami Scott 10 digs and nine kills; and Maddie Angel 15 digs.

South (4-2, 2-2) hosts Dallas on Tuesday.

Other volleyball scores: Crescent Valley 3, Woodburn 0; Scio 3, Taft 0; La Pine 3, Harrisburg 0; Oakridge 3, East Linn Christian 0; Monroe 3, Lowell 0; Toledo 3, Central Linn 0; Eddyville Charter 3, Alsea 0

Boys soccer

Yahir Genaro had two goals and Ali Samhan had one goal and one assist in Crescent Valley’s 5-0 nonleague home win against Churchill.

Nicolas Merten, Hudson Waddell and Samhan scored in the first half. Waddell’s tally was assisted by Avery Boyer. Genaro scored both second-half goals, with Samhan credited with an assist.

CV goalkeeper Kai Hoogesteger got his second shutout of the season.

The Raiders (2-2) play Saturday at Caldera in Bend.

Other boys soccer scores: North Eugene 4, Lebanon 0; Corvallis 4, Springfield 3; Philomath 3, Estacada 0

Girls soccer scores: West Albany 3, McNary 1; Crescent Valley 4, Churchill 0; Hillsboro 1, South Albany 0; Springfield 1, Corvallis 0; North Eugene/Triangle Lake 7, Lebanon 1; Philomath 8, Estacada 0

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.