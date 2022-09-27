High school roundup: Area cross-country runners win races, team titles

Philomath High’s Adele Beckstead won the girls race and the Warriors swept the team titles at Saturday’s CG Bramble Scramble cross-country meet in Cottage Grove.

Beckstead finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 20 minutes, 37 seconds to lead Philomath in a race that included four complete teams. Teammates Ana Candanoza (21:35) and Ingrid Hellesto (21:53) were third and fourth, respectively.

The Philomath boys were led by Mateo Candanoza (second, 19:35) and Ben Hernandez (third, 17:51).

Raiders win

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake and Emily Wisniewski won individual races and the CV girls a team title Saturday at the Three Course Challenge at Camp Rilea near Warrenton.

Wisniewski was first in 20:17 and teammate Lillian Weiss third in 21:28 on the 5,000-meter hard course. Blake won in 17:10 and teammate Ian Baker was 13th (19:34) on the 5,000-meter difficult course.

Lebanon didn’t field complete teams.

Izzy Shumaker (82nd, 28:12) was the Warriors’ top finisher on the girls’ hard course.

Kelli Lane (143rd, 33:42) and Abby Schumaker (144th, 33:43) led the Warriors on the girls, 5,000-meter moderate course).

David Brandt (91st, 22:19) was Lebanon’s top finisher on the boys’ difficult course. Morgan Owings (186th, 25:50) led Lebanon on the boys’ moderate course.

Spartans at Nike meet

Cole Fiegener was 58th (17:08) and Miles Betts 63rd (17:12) to lead the Corvallis boys in the Division I race at Saturday’s Nike Portland XC at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview.

The Spartans were 28th of 32 complete teams.

Kate Middleton was 62nd (19:20) and Ava Betts 88th (19:51) for the Corvallis girls in the Danner championship race. The Spartans were 21st of 24 complete teams.

Bourne, Lalonde winners

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne and East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde were the individual winners at Friday’s Champs Invite at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.

It was Bourne’s third win of the season, with a time of 16:09, helping the Eagles to second place in the boys team standings among 19 complete teams. Teammate Colin Longballa was fifth (16:58).

Jefferson’s Osbaldo Vasquez-Martinez was 24th (18:42), Central Linn’s Ryan Rowland 25th (18:43), Scio’s Levi Forson 62nd (20:07), Monroe’s Eli Dilworth 78th (20:45) and East Linn Christian’s Jadon Loveless 148th (23:48).

Among those schools, only Monroe fielded a complete team, taking 18th of 19.

Lalonde won her second girls race of the fall, finishing in 19:07. East Linn was 10th of 12 teams.

Central Linn, led by Jayne Neal (12th, 21:29), was fourth and Santiam Christian, led by Brinley Beam (45th, 23:59), was eighth.

Scio’s Athena Lau was 11th (21:05), Monroe’s Ella Hinton was 32nd (23:08) and Jefferson’s Gretchen Orton 37th (23:26). Their schools didn’t field complete teams.

Volleyball scores: Sheldon 2, South Albany 1; Crook County 2, West Albany 1; Philomath 2, Cottage Grove 0; Philomath 2, St. Helens 0; Harrisburg 2, Douglas 1; Harrisburg 2, South Umpqua 1; Oregon Episcopal 2, Jefferson 0; Monroe 2, Sutherlin 1; Creswell 2, Monroe 0; Oakridge 3, Central Linn 1; East Linn Christian 3, Reedsport 1; East Linn Christian 3, Waldport 2; Waldport 3, Central Linn 0; Reedsport 3, Central Linn 0; Monroe 2, North Douglas 0

Boys soccer scores: Central Linn 3, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 2; East Linn Christian 2, Elmira 1

Girls soccer scores: Central Linn 1, Sisters 1; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 6, Elmira 1

