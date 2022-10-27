High school roundup: Alsea finishes volleyball season in state playoffs

Alsea volleyball’s season ended Wednesday with a loss at top-seeded Damascus Christian in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-3, 25-10.

The Wolverines, the third seed from the Mountain West League, had three straight wins before Wednesday and finished with an overall record of 11-11.

Saturday’s OSAA round of 16, with the winners advancing to next week’s state tournaments, features eight area teams: Ridgeview at South Albany, Thurston at West Albany, North Eugene at Crescent Valley, Philomath at Baker, Sweet Home at Henley, Scio at St. Mary’s, Banks at Santiam Christian and Portland Christian at Monroe.

