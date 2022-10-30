High school playoffs: Volleyball quarterfinals set; football, soccer tourneys begin

Four Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball teams punched their tickets to the Oregon School Activities Association 5A state quarterfinals on Saturday, giving the league half the field of the final eight.

Reigning champion West Albany, the No. 7 seed this year, advanced with a hard-fought 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 21-25, 15-10 decision over No. 10 seed Thurston on Saturday to have the opportunity for a repeat title.

The Bulldogs (16-7) will face a familiar foe in the quarterfinals they will take on MWC rival Crescent Valley, the No. 2 seed. The Raiders (24-2) dispatched of No. 15 North Eugene, 25-11, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15 on Saturday.

The Raiders and Bulldogs square off in the quarters at 3:15 p.m. at Forest Grove High; CV won the only meeting between the teams this season in four sets. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Crater (19-4) or No. 6 seed La Salle Prep (20-4) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

No. 8 seed South Albany made it to the final eight with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 home win over No. 9 seed Ridgeview on Saturday night. The RedHawks (15-6) will take on No. 1 seed Wilsonville (27-0) at 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

The other quarterfinal has No. 5 seed Silverton (23-3) taking on No. 4 seed Bend (20-4). The winners of those two matches face off at 8:30 p.m. in the semis.

Quarterfinal losers will play in the consolation bracket Saturday morning.

3A

Santiam Christian is back in the 3A state quarterfinals after a 19-25, 25-13, 25-18, 17-25, 15-10 win over Banks on Saturday.

The third-seeded Eagles (22-3) will take on No. 6 Burns (28-3) at 3:15 p.m. on Friday at Springfield High. The winner will play either No. 7 Creswell (18-6) or No. 15 Siuslaw (14-11), an upset winner in five sets over No. 2 Pleasant Hill, in the semifinals later Friday.

The other side of the bracket has No. 1 Sisters (24-4) taking on No. 8 St. Mary’s (19-5) and No. 4 Horizon Christian (20-4) playing No. 5 Valley Catholic (19-6).

2A

No. 2 seed Monroe (25-4) will take on No. 7 seed and league rival Oakridge (23-6) in the 2A quarterfinals at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Ridgeview High in Redmond. It will be their fourth meeting this season with the Dragons taking all three without dropping a set.

The winner will play either No. 3 Gaston (20-3) or No. 6 Stanfield (16-8).

In the other bracket, No. 1 Salem Academy (23-5) takes on No. 8 Willamina (14-10) and No. 5 Culver (17-6) faces No. 13 Oakland (16-10).

Football

There was quite a shakeup on Friday night in the Mid-Willamette Conference as Lebanon upset Silverton and McKay stunned West Albany. Silverton’s loss caused a three-way tie atop the league standings at 6-2 with South Albany and Central.

Dallas and West both finished tied for fourth at 5-3 and both teams made the playoffs

The RedHawks are the highest ranked team in the MWC and will play host to No. 11 Mountain View on Friday in the round of 16. The winner will face either No. 3 Bend or No. 14 Hillsboro.

Silverton is the No. 7 seed and plays at home against No. 10 Springfield.

West Albany is the No. 13 seed and heads to No. 4 Thursday while No. 12 Dallas heads to No. 5 Putnam. If the Bulldogs and Dragons win they would face off in the quarterfinals.

Central is the No. 8 seed and faces No. 9 Eagle Point. Also, No. 1 Summit gets No. 16 Hood River Valley and No. 2 Wilsonville plays No. 15 North Eugene.

3A

Santiam Christian (8-1) will try to bounce back from a tough last-minute road loss to No. 1 seed Kennedy last Friday when the No. 5 Eagles play host St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. in the round of 16.

The winner gets wither No. 4 Banks or No. 13 Sisters in the quarterfinals.

2A

Monroe (5-3) earned the No. 13 seed in the 2A playoffs and heads to No. 4 Heppner (7-2) in the round of 16. The winner faces wither No. 5 Regis or No. 12 Bandon/Pacific.

Boys soccer

Three MWC teams made the 5A boys soccer tournament, headlined by No. 5 West Albany hosting No. 12 Ashland on Tuesday in the round of 16. No. 14 seed Crescent Valley heads to No. 3 La Salle Prep and No. 16 Corvallis travels to No. 1 Summit.

The quarterfinals are set for Saturday.

4A

Philomath is the No. 3 seed in the 4A tournament and will play host to No. 14 Phoenix on Tuesday. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to play either No. 6 Hidden Valley or No. 11 Molalla.

3A/2A/1A

No. 15 Central Linn earned a 3-0 win over North Valley on Saturday to advance to take on No. 2 seed Catlin Gabel on Tuesday in the 3A/2A/1A playoffs.

Girls soccer

Crescent Valley received the No. 8 seed and will play host to No. 9 Putnam on Wednesday in the 5A girls soccer tournament. The winner will face either No. 16 West Albany or No. 1 Caldera in the quarterfinals.

4A

No. 8 seed Philomath gets a home game against No. 9 Henley in the 4A round of 16 on Wednesday. The winner will get either No. 16 Mazama or No. 1 Marist Catholic.

3A/2A/1A

Central Linn is the No. 8 seed in the 3A/2A/1A bracket and will take on No. 9 Corbett at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Creswell Middle School. The winner will face either No. 1 Catlin Gabel or No. 16 Four Rivers in the quarters.