It’s been hard for Ariana Martinez to find goals this season.

The West Albany senior got the big one out of the way last year, winning her first high school girls wrestling individual title.

After finishing first at the district tournament two weekends ago, Martinez said she didn’t feel much because that’s not what she’s after. She has a few more wins to achieve.

It might not show on the outside, but Martinez said she gets scared to compete. But not because she’s afraid of the competition.

“I get really nervous because I feel like I have everything to lose and others have nothing to lose,” Martinez said. “I know who I’m wrestling at state and I’m not worried about it. I’m not worried about winning any more, I’m worried about how well I’m going to do, how well I can wrestle and what I can achieve in a match.”

She enters this weekend’s state tournament at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum as the top seed at 115 pounds in the 6A/5A girls division. That division will compete alongside the 6A and 5A wrestling divisions, with the tournament for those wrestlers starting Friday and finals held Saturday night.

Martinez, who is undefeated on the season, has pinned all but one opponent, and the match in which she didn’t win by fall was by design.

Martinez, third at state in 2021 and last year first, both at 110, would be West Albany’s first three-time placer in girls wrestling. The sport was sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association for the first time in 2019 after girls exhibition matches were held at the state tournament for two years.

She would also be the school’s first two-time wrestling state champion since Scott Glenn won three straight in the mid-1980s.

Martinez qualified for the “boys” state tournament in 2022 after placing fourth at 113 pounds in the regional tournament. But athletes can only compete in one of the two state tournaments. Martinez, who was 9-7 in boys competition last year, chose the girls state tournament.

Martinez and fellow West girls state qualifiers Nadia Edmiston (120), Maci Pearson (135) and Aubrey Murphy (155) practice with their male teammates and separately on their own.

“They don’t shy away from competition,” Bulldogs coach Casey Horn said.

Martinez isn’t a vocal leader, Horn said, but one who lets her drive and skills do the talking.

“She could very well be one of the hardest workers in our room,” the coach said. “She puts the time in outside of wrestling, she puts the time in inside of wrestling. She’s willing to do all the work it’s going to take to get to that state title.”

Last year, as her talent and success grew, she only used throws to defeat opponents because she wasn’t confident in her shots. Martinez practiced intensely last summer, working on all aspects.

“This year I think I’ve flourished and I’ve started taking a lot of shots and getting comfortable with everything,” she said.

Martinez will chase a second state title and has plans to compete in a freestyle national tournament in April in Spokane, Washington.

Then she’ll likely wrestle in college. Several schools have shown interest, but she’s holding off on talking to coaches because she’s focused on the task currently in front of her.

“It’s my fourth year and I feel like I’ve improved so much in the last year,” Martinez said. “I want to see how much better I can get in college. Especially with getting in other rooms and having other people. Like coaches will have more things to teach me.”

Horn and the West Albany staff have molded their girls program around Martinez, who has served as a mentor for her teammates and others.

Martinez says it’s “really cool” to be part of the early years of sanctioned girls wrestling in the state. She’s looked up to some of the state’s top performers for helping the sport get as far as it has, and now she’s become a hero to younger competitors. She said teammates have told her she’s the reason they’re still in wrestling.

The success and attention that’s come along with it have made her strive to be even better.

“I like getting my accomplishment to make other girls feel like they can do that,” Martinez said. “At first it was kind of weird to me. I didn’t know how to respond. It’s almost like you’re siblings with them. It definitely brings a lot of pressure to perform. I felt a lot of pressure to perform a certain way this year.”

State tournament

Three other area competitors will join West Albany in the 6A/5A division. (The state tournament has previously included just one girls division.)

Corvallis’ Georgia Buehler is the top seed at 190. She was third in the same weight class last year.

Jennifer Russell (110) of Corvallis and Odessa Gordon (115) of South Albany are also entered.

Sweet Home will be in the mix for a 4A/3A/2A/1A team title after being ranked first in the final coaches poll of the season.

The Huskies’ Bailey Chafin is the top seed at 125. She’ll be joined by teammates Kendra Jamison (105), Zoey Erevia (120), Kaylene Zajic (140) and Alyssa Peterson (170). Jamison placed fifth at 100 last year.

Other area entrants include Central Linn’s Launa Carter (125) and Hannah Travis (235) and Harrisburg’s Hannah Henderson (155).