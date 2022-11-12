High school girls soccer: Wilsonville, adversity too much for Crescent Valley in state final

HILLSBORO — Adversity has been something Crescent Valley girls soccer has faced in several forms this season.

There was a difficult early season schedule that led to a 2-3-1 start as the Raiders struggled to find their identity despite a roster that includes eight seniors and five juniors. But CV hit its stride in Mid-Willamette Conference play and in three postseason games.

Another hurdle was presented this week, as two starters came down with the flu and two others couldn’t play in Saturday’s 5A state final at Hillsboro Stadium.

The Raiders weren’t themselves, battling back from a two-goal deficit but ultimately falling 2-1 to Wilsonville at Hillsboro Stadium.

“As a team, more than anything we wanted it,” said CV senior forward Abby Smith, who has dealt with injuries all season, adding to the squad’s tumultuous experience. “We might not have had our best game, but on a different day we would have had it. I think it’s just something to learn from.”

The eighth-seeded Raiders (11-4-3) didn’t go away after the seventh-seeded Wildcats (13-5-1) took a 2-0 lead midway through the second half.

Soon after CV keeper Mckenna Hunter made a stop on a penalty kick, Smith collected a loose ball and scored from about 8 yards out with 9:04 remaining.

It was a huge change in momentum, but the Raiders were unable to produce another good opportunity.

CV coach Blake Leamy said he wasn’t trying to make excuses, but the illnesses and absences affected how his team played.

“We were just not at it like we usually are,” Leamy said. “That’s nothing with Wilsonville. We’re usually a lot sharper and cover ground a little bit better. We were just off today.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Saturday’s game was the fifth postseason meeting between the two programs in the last six seasons that a bracket has been contested.

CV now holds a 3-2 edge in those matchups.

Wilsonville won the 2021 state title after beating CV 2-0 in a semifinal. The Raiders were champions in 2018 and 2019, getting past the Wildcats on penalties for the second title.

CV has reached the semifinal round or beyond in six straight brackets.

This year’s postseason run included a 1-0 home win against ninth-seeded Putnam and a 2-1 victory at top-seeded Caldera in Bend before going on the road to edge fifth-seeded North Eugene/Triangle Lake 1-0 in a semifinal.

“It’s been a really good journey with all these girls. I think the fight was incredible. We didn’t give up, even until the last few seconds,” said CV senior forward Greta Koegler, who said her team got the “short end of the stick” from the turmoil it faced. “All these girls are super tough and I knew we could make it.”

Wilsonville scored first in the 11th minute when Camryn Schaan sent a ball through to Kenley Whittaker, who finished from about 10 yards out on the left angle.

Schaan added the second goal on an unassisted score, again from short range on the left side, in the 61st minute.

Opportunities were hard to come by for the Raiders.

CV took its first shot on goal in the 49th minute on a kick by Koegler that was corralled by Wilsonville keeper Jasmine Brown. Maegan Cooper put one on goal a few minutes later but was unsuccessful.

With about 14 minutes left, Koegler sent a shot just wide right into the net on the outside of the goal.

Leamy, in his 20th year of coaching, said this was the most positive group he’s been around.

“To that extent, it made it a little harder early on because we weren’t holding each other accountable for some things, and we kind of grew into that,” he said. “But just a super group of people, very kind, very welcoming, so it made it a very enjoyable experience.”