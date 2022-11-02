High school girls soccer playoff roundup: Raiders, Warriors move on to face top seeds in quarterfinals

The reward for winning a first-round state playoff matchup? A meeting with the top-seeded team in the bracket.

The Crescent Valley and Philomath girls soccer teams won their opening games Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals in their respective classifications. The next round gets a little tougher.

Eighth-seeded Crescent Valley defeated visiting ninth-seeded Putnam in a 5A round of 16 game. CV improved to 7-0-2 in its last nine matches.

The Raiders (9-3-3) move on to play 1 seed Caldera, of Bend, on the road Saturday.

Caldera (13-1-2) defeated 16 seed West Albany 5-0 in a game played at Redmond High School. West finishes its season at 5-8-2.

Philomath, the eighth seed in the 4A bracket, beat visiting Henley, the 9 seed, 3-0 on penalty kicks after the game was tied through regulation and overtime. The final score was 3-2.

The Warriors (12-3) have won nine in a row. Next up is a Saturday quarterfinal at top-seeded Marist Catholic in Eugene. First whistle is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Corbett 3, Central Linn 1

The eighth-seeded Cobras lost the 3A/2A/1A round-of-16 game at Creswell Middle School. Central Linn ends its season at 11-2-2.

Ninth-seeded Corbett plays No. 1 seed Catlin Gabel in a Saturday quarterfinal.

