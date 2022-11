High school girls soccer: Central Linn's Gemma Rowland makes all-state first team

Central Linn’s Gemma Rowland was selected to the 3A/2A/1A girls soccer all-state first team by a vote of the state’s coaches.

Rowland, a senior defender, led the Cobras to an 11-2-2 record, a second-place league finish and a state playoff berth. She was also the Special District 3 player of the year.

Santiam Christian senior forward Olivia Haima was selected to the all-state second team and Central Linn senior midfielder Maya Rowland to the honorable mention.

Sutherlin’s Paige Edmonson is the player of the year and Catlin Gabel’s Chris Dorough the coach of the year.