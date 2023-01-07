High school girls basketball: With gaps filled, Central Linn remains among 2A's best teams

Central Linn could have been left with a difficult transition year with the graduation of three starters and another key rotation player off a 2A girls basketball third-place state finish.

The Cobras had sisters Gemma and Maya Rowland and fellow senior Bailey McManus returning out of that group and some questions to be answered.

But junior post Rhian Hollister has moved up into a starter’s role and senior Hannah Dillon and the team’s freshmen have also contributed, allowing Central Linn to remain among the 2A elite this winter.

“It helped that our freshmen and our sophomores watched the way we played last year and knew what they were stepping into,” senior forward Gemma Rowland said. “They’re really good at stepping into the roles that were left empty.”

Wendi Farris, Central Linn’s third-year head coach, said the program’s future is bright with the senior leaders helping bring the younger ones along.

The Cobras were 10-1 overall and 3-0 in Valley Coast Conference play after Friday’s comeback win at East Linn Christian. Second-ranked Central Linn traveled Saturday to No. 3 Bandon, whom the Cobras defeated at last year’s state tournament, for another league game.

Central Linn has proven to be a state title contender with wins this season against 2A No. 8 Western Christian, 3A No. 6 Nyssa, 3A No. 10 Coquille and a one-point loss to 2A No. 1 Salem Academy on the Crusaders’ home floor during a holiday tournament.

“We’ve still got some work to do yet and we’re going to continue improving,” Farris said. “As a coach you want to be playing your best basketball in late February or early March. But I’m pleased with where we’re at.”

Farris says her team’s strengths are having a smart point guard in Maya Rowland and “workhorses” in McManus and Gemma Rowland. The upperclassmen, the coach said, won’t let the team lose. That proved out Friday night when they rallied the Cobras from six points down in the second half.

“It’s one of those things where you do anything within your power to will your team to win, and they want to work hard,” Farris said. “With some of the girls the more they work the more they excel. They’re just going to flat-out outwork other teams.

“Nowadays kids don’t want to work hard. So if you can get them to buy into that concept, good players outwork other teams. That’s kind of what we’ve got, so that’s fun.”

Hollister, one of seven varsity returners, and her older teammates playfully call the team’s freshmen – Neal, Wolff and Peyton Gaskey – “minions” because of their hustling style on the court. It was uncertain at the beginning of the season what impact those first-year players would have, but not anymore.

“After the first few games we were a little nervous. But I think they’re starting to settle in and do a lot better,” Hollister said. “They eliminate players that are really, really good. Without those players it forces other teams to utilize players.”

Added Gemma Rowland: “They’re amazing. They’re honestly the best freshmen we could ask for. They bring the intensity. They listen to instruction. It’s a great team.”

Defensively, the Cobras’ trapping style can force turnovers in bunches. Steals are the team’s favorite aspect of the game. Offensively, Central Linn is a well-balanced team.

“If they shut down Maya, Gemma’s there. If they shut down Gemma, Addie’s hitting a 3,” Hollister said.

The school year started with a bang for nine basketball players who play on the girls soccer team, also coached by Farris. The Cobras produced the best season in school history with an 11-2-2 record, a second-place league finish and a state playoff appearance.

Gemma Rowland, a defender, made the 3A/2A/1A all-state first team after being named the Special District 3 player of the year.

A successful fall helped build some momentum for basketball, which hit the ground running.

Two games decided by single digits earlier in the season, plus the postseason experience of two state tournament trips, came in handy when Central Linn needed a spark against East Linn Christian.

We’re a super-intense team, and sometimes it takes some motivation to get there,” said Gemma Rowland, who had 29 points versus the Eagles. “In practice we get on each other, in close games we get on each other, and we just know that it’s all for the better. So we raise our game together.”

Getting back to Pendleton for the state tournament is what the Cobras are striving for, and Farris says her team has some unfinished business there.

But she wants the players to enjoy the moment of the present while also staying focused on what will get them to where they want to be.

“Ultimately that’s our goal. But it’s one game at a time, so you don’t want to slip up because you’re overlooking somebody,” Farris said. “I’ve had to call them out a couple times and say, ‘hey, is this really what is going to get you to Pendleton?’ and they straighten up real quick. It’s good to have that to keep up the motivation.”