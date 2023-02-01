High school girls basketball: State playoff berths up for grabs in Mid-Willamette

The Mid-Willamette Conference is proving once again to be a king (or queen) of the mountain battle in girls basketball.

Last winter, Silverton, Corvallis, Crescent Valley and West Albany spent the season beating each other and finished with between two and four conference losses. Having already played some of the best competition they would face all season, three of those teams reached the 5A state quarterfinals. CV was the No. 9 seed but defeated four higher seeds in the postseason to win the state championship.

The Mid-Willamette has gained respect from the state this season, as evidenced in this week’s 5A coaches poll. Silverton is second, Crescent Valley fourth, South Albany eighth, Corvallis ninth and Lebanon 10th.

“I think it’s a big key for us. I think it’s been important in past years of why we’ve been prepared for the playoffs,” CV coach Eric Gower said of the regular season preparing his team for what’s next. “I think this year it’s probably as strong as it’s ever been. There’s six really good teams and if you’re not ready for one of those teams on any night you’ll lose.”

Through Tuesday’s games, Silverton is out front in the conference standings at 10-0, two games ahead of current runner-up Crescent Valley (8-2). Corvallis is 7-3, while South Albany, Lebanon and West Albany all sit at 6-4. Central, which knocked off Crescent Valley last week and has several close losses to the teams above in the standings, is 4-6.

Silverton is undefeated in conference play under first-year coach Alyssa Ogle.

But the Foxes haven’t had an easy time of it. They have wins by four points against South Albany, by two against West Albany and by four against Crescent Valley heading into Friday’s game at Lebanon.

With eight games left in the double round-robin conference schedule, most teams still play each other one more time.

South Albany senior Karsen Angel said playing in a tough league is a benefit.

“Facing this now and battling that adversity is definitely going to help us in the long run,” she said.

Not all of the Mid-Willamette’s contenders are guaranteed to be in the state playoffs.

Only the top four teams at the end of the regular season get an automatic spot in the OSAA round of 16 bracket. Two additional statewide berths will be given based on OSAA rankings among those teams that don’t receive an automatic spot.

The Mid-Willamette looks to be in a good position to get at least one of those statewide berths based on the OSAA rankings as of Wednesday afternoon. Silverton, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, South Albany and Lebanon are all in the top 10, while Central is 16th and West Albany 18th.

Crescent Valley has bounced back from consecutive losses to Central and Silverton by a combined five points to defeat West Albany and Corvallis then South Albany 52-45 on the road Tuesday.

The Raiders are without two key players from last year’s title run who decided to play volleyball this winter. But they’ve found a way to neutralize the effect of opponents focusing their defense on leading scorer and all-state senior guard Gabby Bland.

Tuesday, Bland led the team with 15 points, but Molly Campbell added 14 and Nicole Huang 13.

“Teams have been trying to take Gabby away. But she’s been scoring a lot,” Gower said. “But we’re a complete team. It’s great to see the other girls stepping up where we need it, being aggressive, going up strong, all those things.”

South has dropped two straight, including a loss to Lebanon last week, after a four-game winning streak that featured wins against West Albany and Corvallis.

But first-year coach March Cordle isn’t concerned about the backstep.

“We’ve just got to figure out on our end how to stay together and get better and go back to the grind of practices and figure out what we’re good at,” which is being a family oriented group that focused on defense, Cordle said. “We’re super young and we’re learning a lot. The girls are working hard and I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.”

The RedHawks start three freshmen — Madeline Angel, Kaylee Cordle and Taylor Donaldson — who combined for 36 points versus Crescent Valley.

Karsen Angel, like her coach, also has confidence in her squad.

“I think right now we’re at a little bit of a lull, but the only way we can go is up,” she said. “We’re stumbling a little bit but we’re putting in the work and I know we can do a lot better. We have the ability to.”

Huang, a senior guard for Crescent Valley, is trying to not look too far down the road and a possible return trip to the state tournament at Gill Coliseum.

Having been through the battles in the Mid-Willamette, she understands you can’t look past the competition. Every team is going to give the defending state champions their best shot.

That’s where last year’s state title run can become a factor.

“I think it has helped us that we’ve experienced playing at Gill and some other big games,” she said. “I think that helps us have some composure in these important games. But hopefully we can get there and it will help us out.”