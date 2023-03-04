Marc Cordle knew during summer ball that he had a special group.

Taking over the South Albany girls basketball program in the offseason, Cordle saw a foundation and talent to build from in senior Karsen Angel and juniors Amelia Moss and Ryleigh Parker.

“We just kind of had that little bond. We had to fix a few things here and there from what I preach and how I run things,” Cordle said. “But once we figured that out, it took a little while to get there, but once we got there that’s all that matters and look at us now. It’s great.”

Where the RedHawks are now is the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history. South (22-4), the third seed in the 5A state playoffs, plays Mid-Willamette Conference rival and defending state champion Crescent Valley (20-6), the 6 seed, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum.

It’s been a monumental turnaround for the RedHawks. South, making its first postseason appearance in 12 years, won 14 conference games this season after winning 13 combined the previous five years.

“I don’t know how to feel about it. It’s surreal,” Angel said. “You always dream about being a part of things that get remembered, and now that it’s actually happening I’m kind of soaking it in. It’s pretty cool.”

Freshmen Madeline Angel (Karsen’s sister), Taylor Donaldson and Kaylee Cordle (the coach’s daughter), have played major roles in the program’s 180-degree spin.

All three are starters and have managed to maintain their poise while performing under the varsity spotlight.

“I think when we got to the varsity stage we all kind of kept calm and cheered each other on,” said Kaylee Cordle, who has played with Madeline Angel for about six years and Donaldson for five. “We always give energy toward each other. It’s helped us carry on.”

Donaldson, a forward, is the team’s leading scorer. Kaylee Cordle, a forward, and Madeline Angel, a point guard, have been significant contributors as well.

Karsen Angel said the freshmen fit right in from the beginning, stepping into big roles without a hitch.

The newcomers quickly gained the respect of the upperclassmen, coach Cordle said, and became leaders even with their inexperience at a higher level.

“Ever since I’ve had them since they were little, they’ve been in these big games and big tournaments and always had that winning mentality,” he said. “It’s so important to have that winning mentality and confidence. You have both of those, everything goes hand in hand.”

Friday’s home matchup with Eagle Point in an OSAA round-of-16 game didn’t prove too much to handle for the entire RedHawks squad despite the newness of the situation.

South scored the first 10 points, controlled the contest through the middle quarters, then closed the door with a barrage of seven 3-pointers in the fourth.

Next up is Crescent Valley, a team that defeated the RedHawks twice during the regular season. The Raiders, who finished a game ahead of South in the conference standings, won 46-32 at home in the Dec. 13 conference opener.

In the Jan. 31 rematch at South, neither team led by more than two points from the middle of the second quarter until early in the fourth, when CV used a 10-0 run to pull away for a 52-45 win. The Raiders were 11 of 13 at the free-throw line in the fourth, including star guard Gabby Bland’s 8 of 9.

In a challenging Mid-Willamette, Silverton was second, Crescent Valley fourth, South Albany sixth, Corvallis eighth and Lebanon tied for ninth in the final 5A coaches poll of the season. The CV-South winner will play the Silverton-La Salle Prep winner in a Thursday semifinal.

Coach Cordle said his team was “still trying to figure things out” when his team met Crescent Valley the first time, which was the Raiders’ third game of the season and the Raiders’ fourth.

“We’re ready,” he said. “I think we match up well. We’ve just got to make a few more adjustments. I think we’re a little better now.”

Coach Cordle expressed his respect for CV coach Eric Gower and the way he runs his program.

In 2022, the Raiders finished tied for second in the Mid-Willamette, where the top four teams spent the regular season knocking each other off. CV took the ninth seed into the postseason, won at Wilsonville to get to Gill and then defeated the first, fourth and seventh seeds to win the first state title in its program’s history.

On Friday, the Raiders made short work of Summit, their round-of-16 opponent, with a 50-19 home win.

Heading into Tuesday’s quarterfinal, Crescent Valley has won 11 of 12 and South Albany nine straight.

“We’re definitely hungry for one,” Karsen Angel said of a rematch. “We know we can go in and do what needs to be done.”

State tournament broadcast information can be found at osaa.org/media.