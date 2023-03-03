South Albany girls basketball achieved more history Friday night, and the RedHawks made it look easy with a strong offensive game and a smothering defense.

South hit 12 3-pointers and forced 24 Eagle Point turnovers in a 54-30 home win in an OSAA 5A round-of-16 state playoff contest.

The RedHawks extended the program record for single-season wins to 22 and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history. South will play Mid-Willamette Conference rival Crescent Valley at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum.

Taylor Donaldson led South (22-4) with 19 points. Amelia Moss added 12 points and Kaylee Cordle and Ryleigh Parker scored nine apiece. Moss sank four 3-pointers and Donaldson and Parker had three each. Seven of the third-seeded RedHawks’ dozen 3s came in less than four minutes of clock time in the fourth quarter.

Kadence Lindstrom and Thianna Deng-Gomes had eight points apiece for 14th-seeded Eagle Point (16-9).

Playing at home in the postseason for the second time in program history, South scored the game’s first 10 points and never trailed. The RedHawks didn’t score in the final three minutes of the second quarter but led 17-8 at halftime.

South opened the third with five straight points, with Cordle finding Donaldson for a layin and Parker hitting her first 3-pointer.The teams traded scores most of the rest of the period, and the RedHawks went to the fourth up 15.

Eagle Point scored the first three points of the final quarter to climb within 12, but that was as close as the visitors would get. The next seven South field goals were 3s, four of them from Moss.

The Eagles couldn’t take advantage of a significant edge in free-throw attempts. Eagle Point was 9 of 23 at the line and South 2 of 4.

Eagle Point had at least five turnovers in every quarter, with eight in the third.