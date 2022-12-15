High school girls basketball: Senior-heavy Lebanon team ready to make some noise

LEBANON — The early weeks of the season are building to be one with promise for the Lebanon girls basketball team.

The Warriors have eight seniors and 10 total returners from a team that finished in the middle of the pack of a tough Mid-Willamette Conference last year.

With so many veterans and so much varsity experience, co-head coach Andrew Evans sees it as more coaches on the floor.

"They understand the game, they understand what we need,” said Evans, who shares leadership duties in the program with longtime coach Mardy Benedict. “So adjustments are little because of how smart are girls are and how well they play together.”

Four of the team’s seniors — Kelsey Guzon, Haley Hargis, Libby Jorgensen and Hallie Jo Miller – were on the varsity roster as freshmen. Three others — Bailey Donohue, Katie Long and Abby McDonough — are third-year varsity players.

Donohue describes the chemistry on a team where the seniors have been playing together since sixth grade as “phenomenal. They’re my best friends. They’re my sisters. I don’t know what I would do without them.”

Added Hargis: “We’ve played together since we were little and this is our last one. So we’re ready.”

The Warriors displayed some grit Tuesday night in their conference opener at home against Central, another veteran squad ranked fifth in this week’s 5A coaches poll.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Lebanon rallied from seven points down with less than six minutes to go in the game to pull out a 46-44 win. Guzon and Hargis both had 3-pointers down the stretch, and Hargis’ two free throws on a 1-and-1 opportunity with 3.6 seconds left provided the winning points.

The Warriors did it with defense, holding the Panthers to five points over the last five minutes and forcing seven Central turnovers in the fourth quarter. Central star guard Sadie Wendring was held scoreless after piling up 15 points in the first half.

“I’m proud of us. I’m proud of what we’re doing,” Donohue said of the defense. “Definitely not there. We’re still grinding and we’re not finished.”

The Warriors (3-0, 1-0) hosted Sandy in a nonleague game Thursday and will travel to Florida for a holiday tournament before returning to Mid-Willamette play at No. 8 Silverton.

Donohue and Hargis led Lebanon in scoring versus Central with 17 and 16 points, respectively, and Miller added eight. But the Warriors have shown they have a variety of offensive options.

“We have a few of those girls that have been the focal point for us a lot. Our other girls, the gap is closing on that,” Evans said. “We have our studs and the people that are stepping up as seniors are maturing and closing that gap. It’s going to make it hard on teams with the diverse scoring we have at any position.”

Freshman Peyton Vorderstrasse has joined the team and provided key minutes Tuesday. The 5-foot-11 forward was on the floor at the end of the game when a defensive stop was needed.

Senior Sarah Squires, junior Izzie Allydice and sophomore Raegan Day are second-year varsity players.

After wins by double-digit margins against North Eugene and Thurston to open the season, the Warriors faced their first real test of the season Tuesday and passed.

There were some aspects of the Central game that didn’t go well for the team, but Lebanon “stayed the course” defensively, Evans said, and offensively got scoring from four different seniors in clutch time to pull out the victory.

“I learned that we can fight, and even if we get down we’ll continue to keep fighting and we won’t give it up,” Hargis said.

After three teams reached the state tournament quarterfinals last season, the Mid-Willamette appears on its way to another strong year with several solid wins already under its collective belt.

Defending state champion Crescent Valley is ranked first in the coaches poll and Corvallis ninth, in addition to Central and Silverton. Lebanon could be joining them soon.

The Warriors’ coaches have been reminding the players of what’s ahead and helping them understand why they’re being pushed in practice. The goal is to make those practices harder than games so that the team is prepared for any challenge presented.

“I know this league’s hard and every game’s a survival,” Hargis said. “We’re going to take it one game at a time and go from there.”