Philomath outscored Marist Catholic by nine in the second half Friday night to take a 46-39 road win in an OSAA 4A girls basketball round-of-16 game in Eugene.

Hailie Couture scored 13 points and Emily Taunisila 10 points, both with two 3-pointers, for the defending state champion and 10th-seeded Warriors.

Philomath (17-7) will play second-seeded Gladstone in a state quarterfinal at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Forest Grove High School.

Ahnika Tryon added eight points, Abigail Brown seven and Anneka Steen six for the Warriors.

“We were able to win a tough game today by grinding out some offensive possessions,” Warriors coach Ben Silva said. “Hailie Couture hit a number of big shots. Abigail Brown did a great job on the boards. Aspen Russell was tough defensively. Overall great team effort.”

Paige Doerr had 18 points with three 3-pointers for seventh-seeded Marist (17-7).

5A girls playoff scores: South Albany 54, Eagle Point 30; Crescent Valley 50, Summit 19; La Salle Prep 52, Corvallis 40; Mountain View 53, Lebanon 48