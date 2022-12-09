High school girls basketball: Raiders top Comets in overtime in battle of ranked 5A teams

Gabby Bland had 26 points and Crescent Valley held Crater to seven points over the final 10-plus minutes Friday night to pull out a 55-52 overtime home win in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Bland’s free throw with 1:42 left in the extra period put the 5A top-ranked and defending state champion Raiders ahead for good.

Teammate Nicole Huang added another foul shot with 14.2 seconds left, and Haley Bland one more with 6.1 seconds remaining.

A 3-point attempt by Crater’s McCauley just before the buzzer was off the mark.

Patel had 10 points, Haley Bland seven and Molly Campbell six for the Raiders (3-0), who open Mid-Willamette Conference play Tuesday at home against South Albany.

Addison Dippel had 16 points for eighth-ranked Crater (2-3).

Crescent Valley jumped out to an 11-4 lead before Crater scored the next 13 points. The Raiders led 29-26 at halftime, with 12 points from Gabby Bland.

A 6-0 run, including one of Haley Bland’s two 3-pointers, put CV up four late in the third quarter. The Comets scored the game’s next nine point to lead by five. The Raiders responded with five in a row to tie it.

Gabby Bland’s two free throws with 44 seconds left in regulation tied the game, and Patel’s block of Dippel’s outside shot in the closing seconds sent the game to overtime.