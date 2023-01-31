 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school girls basketball: Raiders pull away late from RedHawks

Crescent Valley used a 10-0 fourth-quarter run to pull away from host South Albany on Tuesday night for a 52-45 Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball win.

Gabby Bland had 15 points, Molly Campbell 14 and Nicole Huang 13 to lead the fourth-ranked Raiders in the victory.

Taylor Donaldson had 17 points and Kaylee Cordle 15 for the eighth-ranked RedHawks.

Neither team led by more than two points from the middle of the second quarter until early in the fourth when CV went on its run.

Molly Campbell

Crescent Valley senior Molly Campbell (15), seen here earlier this season against Crater, had 14 points Tuesday in the Raiders' 52-45 win at South Albany.

Donaldson scored inside for the first points of the final period to break a 34-all tie.

Huang then found Campbell for a layin for the fourth time to start the 10-0 run, which included scoring from four different players. Haley Bland’s 3-pointer with 4:32 left on a Charlotte Patel assist capped that stretch and put the Raiders up eight.

South would only get as close as four from there.

CV was 11 of 13 on free throws in the fourth, including 8 of 9 by Gabby Bland.

The Raiders forced the RedHawks into eight turnovers in the last quarter and 20 for the game. CV had 14 total turnovers.

South jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first on its own 10-run, which included four points apiece for Cordle and Donaldson. The RedHawks led 18-10 on two Ava Marshall free throws in the first minute of the second.

CV came back with a 10-2 run, with six points by Campbell, to tie the game at 20-20. The teams went to halftime at 22-all with 12 points by Campbell and 10 for Donaldson.

Both teams are on the road Friday, CV (12-5, 8-2) at McKay in Salem and South (13-4, 6-4) at Central in Independence.

Crescent Valley 52, South Albany 45

CRESCENT VALLEY;10;12;12;18;—;52

SOUTH ALBANY;16;6;12;11;—;45

Crescent Valley: Gabby Bland 15, G. Koegler, H. Bland 5, Patel 4, Huang 13, Campbell 14, Bottaro, Buford, Painter

South Albany: Taylor Donaldson 17, M. Angel 4, Marshall 2, Parker 3, K. Angel 4, Cordle 15, Moss, Shumaker, Quiroga, Cox

3-pointers: Crescent Valley 3 (G. Bland, H. Bland, Huang), South Albany 2 (Donaldson, Cordle)

Turnovers: South Albany 20, Crescent Valley 14

