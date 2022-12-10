High school girls basketball: Raiders prepare for conference gauntlet with tough schedule

Eric Gower went out last summer and filled a basketball schedule with upper-division teams to get his team ready for this winter.

The Crescent Valley girls were coming off a 5A state championship season that was accomplished without a senior on the roster. Gower, their coach, sought out 6A squads as competition to prepare his team for another run through a difficult Mid-Willamette Conference schedule.

“We want to have a challenge,” all-state senior guard Gabby Bland said. “For us seniors it’s our last year. We want to see what we can do.”

The top-ranked Raiders got their first big test Friday night and passed it in a 55-52 overtime home win against eighth-ranked Crater behind 26 points from Bland. As it did in three games at last year’s state tournament, CV turned up the defense, rallying from a five-point, fourth-quarter deficit to hold the Comets to seven points over the final 10-plus minutes of the contest.

At the heart of that defense is senior guard Nicole Huang, a lightning-quick athlete who smothers ball handlers, just as she does as an all-state competitor on the soccer field. Huang and the Raiders forced Crater into eight turnovers in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing defense. I try to work hard. I like it because it’s something you can put all your effort in to,” Huang said. “You can always keep working hard no matter if your shots are falling or how the rest of the game’s going. You can always work harder on defense.”

Gower noted just what Huang means to the team on that end.

“She just competes through everything. She battles everything defensive and never quits on a play,” he said, pointing to Huang’s effort Friday despite an off night for her offensively. “She stayed locked in defensively the whole game and kept battling hard.”

CV returns six from last year’s season-ending, eight-player rotation in Bland, Huang, senior guard Greta Koegler, senior center Molly Campbell, junior forward Charlotte Patel and sophomore guard Haley Bland, Gabby’s sister.

“I think we’re really close already, so that really helps our communication,” Campbell said, adding that a strength of the team is staying positive and building each other up, an important trait in close games. “Some of us have been playing (together) for a long, long time. We’re all really tight-knit.”

Not back are sophomores Taelyn Bentley and Kamden Mitchell, who helped lead Crescent Valley to the 5A volleyball state title last month and have decided to continue with that sport this winter. Bentley was a starter and Mitchell a key reserve for the basketball team last year.

Filling varsity roles this season are sophomores Chloe Buford (forward) and Kelsey Bottaro (guard), who were varsity/junior varsity swing players last year, junior guard Jazmin Sanders and freshman forward Elli Painter.

“We need other people to step up. We’re capable of that, putting other people in situations to just step up and make plays,” Gower said. “We’ve built depth in our program. Other girls are stepping up. They’re new to those roles a little bit. We want games like (Friday’s) and good competition to get them ready. We always know our league is a challenge and we’ve got to be ready to go.”

Gower said his team as a whole has some areas to work on, including getting in a little better shape and playing at a high level for the entire game. Friday, the Raiders were 17 of 33 on free throws (Gabby Bland was 10 of 13) and committed 21 turnovers.

Last year’s Mid-Willamette Conference was a king (or queen) of the mountain competition of sorts. The top four teams finished with between two and four conference losses, all to one of the other three, and 10 of the 12 games between the four were won by the road team.

Crescent Valley entered the postseason as the No. 9 seed and had to win at No. 8 seed Wilsonville, a perennial 5A state power, just to get to Gill Coliseum, the state tournament final site.

Once there, the Raiders knocked off top-seeded Willamette in a quarterfinal, fourth-seeded Ridgeview in a semifinal and seventh-seeded Springfield in the final. CV held its opponents to a combined 33.1% shooting from the floor.

The Mid-Willamette had three teams reach the quarterfinals, and the conference is expected to be strong again this year.

The Raiders open MWC play Tuesday at home against South Albany then finish the month continuing to test themselves against stiff competition.

CV hosts 6A No. 5 South Medford on Dec. 17. The Panthers were fifth at last year’s state tournament. The Raiders then travel to San Francisco in the final week of the calendar year to play in the West Coast Jamboree.

“We had a lot of fun to be challenged to step up our game. I think we got better by playing them,” Huang said of the Crater game. “Our coach just wants us to focus on ourselves and our potential and trying to get better every day.”

