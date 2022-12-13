High school girls basketball: Lebanon completes comeback to down Central in MWC opener

LEBANON — Two Haley Hargis free throws with 3.6 seconds left Tuesday night lifted Lebanon to a 46-44 win against fifth-ranked Central in the Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball opener for both teams.

The Warriors (3-0, 1-0) trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter before rallying back.

A Kelsey Guzon 3-pointer started a 13-5 Lebanon run that lasted a little more than three minutes of game time. A Hargis 3-pointer, her fourth of the game, with 2:28 left finished the run and put the Warriors ahead 42-41, the home team’s first advantage since early in the third quarter.

There was no more scoring before Hallie Jo Miller’s steal and basket with 1:01 left made it 44-41.

Central’s Olivia Garland was fouled on a 3-pointer with 6.8 seconds remaining and made all three free throws to tie the game. Hargis then took a pass and dribbled up the sideline, where she was body-checked by Sadie Wendring.

Facing a 1-and-1 opportunity, Hargis made both at the line. Central (3-1, 1-1) could only get off a wild 3-point attempt from the corner after a Panthers player ran down an errant pass.

The shot was off, and the Warriors celebrated.

Lebanon forced seven Central turnovers in the fourth quarter, fueling the comeback.

Bailey Donohue finished with 17 points, Hargis 16 and Miller eight to lead the Warriors, who host Sandy on Thursday before traveling to Florida for a holiday tournament.

Lebanon returns to conference play Jan. 2 at eighth-ranked Silverton.

Hadley Craig had 16 points to lead Central. Wendring scored all of her 15 points in the first half.

It was a roller coaster of scoring for both teams but especially for the Warriors, who survived scoring a combined five points in the first and third quarters to get the victory.