 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school girls basketball: Konzelman leads West Albany in loss to Summit

  • 0

West Albany battled Summit throughout Friday’s nonconference girls basketball game but fell short in a 53-44 home loss.

Jenna Konzelman had nine points and Kylee Baumgartner seven for the Bulldogs, who kept the visiting Storm within reach before Summit made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.

Kaydence Hendrickson, Emmy Louber and Avah Pulvers added six points apiece for West, (1-3) which plays Aloha on Saturday in the first of three games at the Nike Interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego.

Emmy Louber

West Albany's Emmy Louber (5) looks to score against Summit's Rose Koehler. Louber had six points in the Bulldogs' 53-44 loss.

Pulvers had two of the Bulldogs’ five 3-pointers.

Rose Koehler had 19 points and Sam Coronado 14 for Summit (2-2).

After trailing by eight in the first quarter, West scored seven straight in the second on a Pulvers 3 and two Henderson layins to pull even at 18-all in the second.

People are also reading…

Summit got the next four points to lead for good and went ahead 24-22 at halftime. West pulled within one point twice in the third quarter and Summit led 36-30 headed to the fourth.

The Bulldogs closed within 43-40 on a Louber basket with 2:59 left, but the Storm scored the next five and held on for the road win.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. You can connect with him on Twitter: @JesseSowaGT.

Summit 53, West Albany 44

SUMMIT;16;8;12;17;—;53

WEST ALBANY;11;11;8;14;—;44 

Summit: Rose Kohler 19, Durfee 6, Aunchman 2, Williams 7, Tol 5, Coronado 14, Christ, Garcia, Deke, MacCallum

West Albany: Jenna Konzelman 9, Grace 2, Baumgartner 7, Louber 6, Thompson 3, Pulvers 6, L. Barker 2, Pope 3, Hendrickson 6, B. Barker

3-pointers: West Albany 5 (Pulvers 2, Thompson, Konzelman, Pope), Summit 5 (Coronado 2, Koehler, Williams, Tol); Turnovers: West Albany 20, Summit 15

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter for Mid-Valley Media. He's a track and field nut who enjoys various outdoor activities.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News