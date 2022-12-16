High school girls basketball: Konzelman leads West Albany in loss to Summit

West Albany battled Summit throughout Friday’s nonconference girls basketball game but fell short in a 53-44 home loss.

Jenna Konzelman had nine points and Kylee Baumgartner seven for the Bulldogs, who kept the visiting Storm within reach before Summit made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.

Kaydence Hendrickson, Emmy Louber and Avah Pulvers added six points apiece for West, (1-3) which plays Aloha on Saturday in the first of three games at the Nike Interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego.

Pulvers had two of the Bulldogs’ five 3-pointers.

Rose Koehler had 19 points and Sam Coronado 14 for Summit (2-2).

After trailing by eight in the first quarter, West scored seven straight in the second on a Pulvers 3 and two Henderson layins to pull even at 18-all in the second.

Summit got the next four points to lead for good and went ahead 24-22 at halftime. West pulled within one point twice in the third quarter and Summit led 36-30 headed to the fourth.

The Bulldogs closed within 43-40 on a Louber basket with 2:59 left, but the Storm scored the next five and held on for the road win.